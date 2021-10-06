Mensa Brands by Ananth Narayanan Announces Investments in 10 D2C Brands





Mensa Brands has invested in 10 digital brands in the fields of fashion, home and beauty. The founders and their teams will now be part of Mensa. In a report, Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of Mensa brands, said: We are delighted to announce our partnership with ten remarkable founding teams who have created beloved digital brands. We are committed to advancing their journey and working together to create disruptive global brands in India. At Mensa, we are passionate about using technology to create digital brands that are rooted in the joy of our customers. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Mensa aims to partner and invest in D2C brands and grow them exponentially. Over the next three years, Mensa aims to acquire more than 50 brands in the home, garden, apparel, personal care and beauty industries. < class=""> < class=""> Partner brands include Karagiri sells high end designer sarees for the modern woman and is based in Pune. Founder Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari mentioned, we are excited to establish a digital saree brand in India. We believe that the Mensa team is in the best position to help us in this adventure. The process of the partnership was fair, fast and friendly to the founders. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Priyaasi, a traditional and contemporary jewelry brand from Delhi, sells traditional artwork and materials in modern designs, making them relevant for any occasion. Dennis lingo, a men’s casual wear brand from Mumbai, is a leading shirt player in Indian markets. Were, an ethnic women’s clothing brand from Mumbai, is known for its range of traditional and fusional Indian clothing, such as kurtas, kurtis, saris, curtains and accessories. We are excited to partner with Mensa as they are an experienced team who understand how to sustainably develop brands in e-commerce, said Charu Agarwal, founder of Ishin. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> She added: In the last two months of working with Mensa, we have already started increasing our sales by working together on growth, supply chain and marketing, leveraging working capital, data, of the technology and e-commerce experience of the teams. Hubberholme is an affordable mens casual wear brand from Delhi focused on fashion and sports leisure. Anubhutee, an ethnic women’s clothing brand from Jaipur, is known for its high quality, elegant and traditional designs, handcrafted to meet the sensibilities and aspirations of consumers. Hailed, a smart home device company from Mumbai, is focused on improving lives through innovative and affordable IoT products with a mission to make life easier, safer and greener for a better future. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Scoundrel, a men’s personal care company from Ahmedabad, offers a range of perfumes, clothing and accessories, including sunglasses, sportswear, and more. These brands are present in five cities and serve millions of customers in India and around the world. Achotosh Valani, co-founder of Villain (who once founded the men’s grooming company, Beardo), commented: We really can’t wait to be part of the Mensa family. We will work together to make Villain a well-known lifestyle brand for men across India. This is the start of a long and successful partnership, which will hopefully last between many brands. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Mensa partners with brands whose turnover is between $ 1 million and $ 10 million. It targets digitally focused brands operating in different categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food and others. She has offices in Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurugram and plans to grow her team exponentially over the next few months, recruiting in the areas of growth, products and finance, among others. Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2021/10/mensa-brands-announces-investment-d2c-startups-funding/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos