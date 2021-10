Disha Patani’s Glam Black Tulle dress already feels like it’s weekend

Look who’s shining this week in an all-black ensemble. This is none other than Disha Patani. The actress amazes us with her latest images from a photoshoot. Photos uploaded by acclaimed photographer Sasha Jairam show Disha in a lovely black corset dress. The gathered details on the top of the corset and the tulle fabric on the bottom can catch the eyes every day. But Disha didn’t style her dress like a princess dress. Instead, she added a sultry face to it. She posed with her loose curls in this off the shoulder dress. Her makeup had a touch of dark earthy tones: brown eyeshadow, defined brows, and a shade of nude lipstick. She only had a small earring to go with the look. Swirlster chooses black dresses (189 ratings and 625 reviews) (91 ratings and 578 reviews) (19 ratings and 102 reviews) (14 ratings and 66 reviews) (Also Read: Disha Patani Looks Like The Most Gorgeous Contemporary Bride In A Shimmering Lehenga) Black was Disha Patani’s choice when she posed with a luxury Louis Vuitton bag. The brown bag had its own charm when placed on the floor. But Disha showed us the correct way to style with the bag. She wore a black top and an oversized black jacket over gray jeans. She made him sporty with black stiletto heels, a ponytail and smoky eyes. Disha Patani is also a water baby with some sensational fashion choices. In a throwback photo, she appeared in a pink bikini with string details. She was standing half-submerged near a beach as the sun shone on her. Here is the beach look that made us go crazy on her sartorial journey. Disha Patani is equally lovely in ethnic attire. She posed in an apple green anarkali costume from Asal by Abu Sandeep. She added innocent charm to the scoop neck salwar suit which had resham embroidery detail highlighted with sequins. She paired it with white dangling earrings and pink makeup. The actress could bring back the summer vibes in the blink of an eye if we saw her playfully dressed in a purple cropped top and blue floral shorts. Her headband, scrunchies and earrings added a fun vibe to her look. (Also Read: Disha Patani Looks Like The Most Gorgeous Contemporary Bride In A Shimmering Lehenga) To buy from Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

