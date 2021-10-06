10 most affordable men’s luxury shoes worth buying in 2021

Luxury shoes are the designer handbags of menswear, and if you’re a stylish dude who wants to make a statement, there’s no better way than with your kicks. Whether you prefer a luxury shoe at work, for special occasions only, or just want to #Treat yourself with a pair of designer sneakers, there are enough affordable options. Believe it or not, you can add luxury shoes to your wardrobe without emptying your entire savings account.

10 most affordable luxury shoes for men

Read on for the 10 Most Affordable Luxury Men’s Shoes, All Under $ 700. As always, the prices shown may fluctuate over time.

When it comes to stylish luxury shoes, don’t put your foot in your mouth. Polo Ralph Lauren’s Riali Leather Drive shoes for men are a great place to start, especially when it comes to affordability. These timeless full-grain leather loafers feature a rounded toe, slip-on style and reinforced heel for the ultimate in support.

Buy from Macy’s for $ 125.

Here’s your ticket to always looking stylish, and it comes in the form of Beckett Simonon’s Beaumont moccasins. Not only do these full-grain calfskin moccasins look a lot more expensive than they actually are, they’re also hand-sewn in Italy. Rugged and chic, everyone in the office will be asking you where you bought these shoes. (It’s up to you whether you want to tell them or keep this best-kept secret to yourself.)

Buy from Beckett Simonon for $ 209.

Available in Caramel, Desert, Denim Blue or Pomegranate Full Grain Leather and Black or Mahogany Nubuck Leather, The Clásico shoes from Adelante Shoe Co. are as luxurious as they look because these shoes are fully customizable and crafted. on command. This pair is available in any length and width, from narrow to even extra-wide. Stacked leather heel and high-density memory foam provide all-day comfort. They’re even ethically made by a skilled Guatemalan artisan, which Adelante will present to you after the initial purchase. How’s that for a luxury experience?

Buy from Adelante Shoe Co. for $ 255.

OK, see you, The Jack Shoe in Eden! Seriously, how have you ever seen a luxury men’s shoe that makes you want to say, “Oh, you want to, huh? Because this one is!

Made by Taft, The Jack Shoe in Eden is not for the fashionable of hearts as it is bold, unique, and quite the conversation starter. Perfect for formal occasions or even casual wear, this Italian shoe in full grain leather with a cotton jacquard upper steals the show.all spectacle.

Buy from Taft for $ 275.

Ariana Grande sings Gucci shoes for a reason – and a good one at that. Look at these girls! It is absolute dizziness. From the pre-fall 2020 collection, these luxury sneakers feature the GG house emblem embossed on the leather base, are made in Italy and tend to work on the larger size. If you’re ready to order, be sure to take one size down.

Buy from Gucci for $ 680.

No need to be too fancy here! Of course, the Strandmok Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole can be hung on almost any occasion, even the tallest, but basically it is designed for casual work wear. With these classic brogue shoes you will be dressed like new at the office. And you’ll even love the blue Dainite all-season sole for ultimate traction, making them more wearable and versatile.

Buy from Allen Edmonds for $ 365.

More casual than some of the other loafer options on this list, Armani’s Men’s Chukka Boots always pack a punch in terms of style and class. Of course, these are chukka boots, but they are fancy desert boots! Available in blue and beige, this Armani lace-up model is the perfect shoe for fall or winter, although we do not recommend walking in the snow with them due to their suede upper and cotton lining. leather.

Buy from Bloomingdale for $ 222.50.

Don’t be a loaf of bread; wear moccasins! Luxury moccasins, of course. A featured choice for special occasions like weddings or networking events or even for work, Salvatore Ferragamo’s Gancini Leather Driving Loafers will dress up any ensemble. Crafted in Italy from leather, these apron-toe shoes can be paired with a suit and tie or more informal and chic-casual looks.

Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue for $ 359.99.



Reminiscent of Toms’ cult classic shoes, these Saint Laurent men’s espadrilles are the stuff of dreams. Specifically, a summer dream in the Hamptons. Made in Spain, these luxury slip-on shoes for men feature an embroidered logo to the side, cotton upper, cotton lining and rubber sole. They slip on easily and feature braided jute details both on the edge of the sole and on the toe. Oh, and they fit TTS (that’s true to size).

Buy from Bloomingdale for $ 425.

Want to make a bold statement with your shoes? There is nothing more daring than the Versace print high top sneakers, which come in an elegant bright blue pattern known as “Lapis Multi”. As any top gamer will know, Versace typically costs you around $ 750 and up, so those high end are a steal.

Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue for $ 575.

