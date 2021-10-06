How to wear desert boots: fall styles and outfits for men

There are certain style essentials that we look forward to wearing whenever the seasons change, especially as fall returns to town and brings with it the ability to dress in deeper textures and materials. more robust. Take the desert boots, for example. They look great in any season, sure, but there’s something about fall that makes it a great time to really figure out how to wear desert boots. The desert boot is a staple of modern style for many reasons, including the fact that it is both classic and modern, easy to dress up or dress up.

It has an enduring history, from its origins as a desert boot, crafted with a crepe sole and worn by British soldiers, to its current status as a favorite of celebrities and stylish men around the world. Desert boots are now available in a wide range of colors and materials, including suede and leather, but the more classic desert boots come from the brand that started it all: Clarks, who developed their own version of the boot decades ago after encountering a style worn by soldiers in Africa. There are quite a few pairs of desert boots that look like Clarks, but when you can get the original (and when you can wear it in different ways), why deviate from a perfect style essential? Here are some desert boot outfits to really inspire you in fall style.

How To Wear Casual Desert Boots This Fall

The thing about desert boots is that they sit, pun intended, between dressy and casual in a way that makes a lot of sense these days. Especially in a classic and instantly recognizable shade of brown leather known as beeswax, the desert boots from Clarks become something you can wear in many effortlessly cool ways. To wear deserted boots casually, keep it simple and start with other classic choices, like skinny blue jeans and a gray button-down collar with long sleeves. For fall, add a sturdy flannel shirt. For the winter (if the ground is not covered with a thick layer of snow), throw on a puffy jacket. And for spring and summer, opt for lightly washed jeans and a crisp navy pocket tee.

The styling possibilities are endless with Clarks boots in particular, especially if you’re wearing a pair that only gets better with age. When in doubt, wear your desert boots casually for all kinds of fall activities.

How to wear suede desert boots

The great thing about desert boots these days is the fact that there are so many varieties out there including suede desert boots. Suede is more difficult to maintain than leather, requiring frequent maintenance and brushing or cleaning with a suede brush and eraser, so suede desert boots do not do well in wet conditions. But that being said, suede desert boots are just as versatile as leather desert boots. We prefer to rock them with a mix of casual and rugged in mind. Consider olive chinos, a white button-down collar, and an indigo denim jacket for a beer or coffee on the weekends.

Pair the lighter sand suede with everything from navy chinos and a burgundy chambray shirt corduroy pants, an Oxford shirt and a cotton cardigan. There is almost no wrong way to wear them.

How to wear black desert boots

Black desert boots are a bit harder to pull off than their more common counterparts, like the brown leather or suede options. Black desert boots should be designed the same way you would your black motorcycle boots or lace up boots. Matching choices like black or gray slim denim are a solid, slightly daring but wearable style move, and you can always go for faded medium blue jeans to really let these boots pop. We’re of the opinion that “rock star cool” still works, so go ahead and don black jeans, a gray short sleeve button down collar and a black denim trucker jacket for a modern, edgy style.

How to wear brightly colored desert boots

Again, we have mentioned the wide range of desert boots available in the market, and in many different colors. The reason desert boots, especially from Clarks, stay on trend is because the design stays the same, and yet you get a pop of vibrant color to brighten up almost any ensemble. It does whether you go for a more rustic fall color or a vibrant color for spring and summer. So, how do you make your desert boots shine the best when you wear them in bright colors?

It’s simple, really. Let the boots talk (or walk, so to speak) and tone down your outfit accordingly (if your boots are a rich rust color, use ink blue denim and a gray thermal tee to keep it as casual as possible). If you go for a brighter blue, then beige chinos and a crisp white t-shirt are a solid bet. The ideal here is to let these boots really shine because they deserve it.

How to dress desert boots

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it time and time again: Versatility is really the key to rotating your shoes, and that’s especially true if you want to find a pair of shoes that you can dress up. and dress casually. Step into the humble and hardworking desert boot, in fine suede or beautifully polished and processed brown leather. The key to dressing up desert boots is not to overdo the dressy look of your outfit. If you’re wearing a suit, make sure it’s in a softer, rougher fabric like a cotton or cotton-linen blend, or a thicker, textured chevron that’s ready for fall or winter. .

Then go for a dress shirt that isn’t quite traditional (think of a chambray dress shirt, for example). Then ditch the tie or wear a more relaxed knit tie. A great example of how to wear Clarks shoes with a costume: director Wes Anderson, who frequently pairs his Clarks Wallabees with a costume. It’s a different style, sure, but it’s pretty close if you want advice on dressing desert boots.

Editor’s recommendations

























