James Bond Everything: Shop 007 Inspired Menswear

From the first theatrical release –Dr No. in 1962 – the legendary character of novelist Ian Fleming captivated audiences around the world. Live and Let Die, The 25th installment of the Bond franchise, interest continues, while also marking Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance in the lead role. While Craig’s James Bond may have shed light on new sides of the character, each of his main men has left their mark, influencing generations of men. So it makes sense for men to try to emulate the richest styles of men’s clothing sported in exotic destinations around the world, which explains the sacred nature of Bond product placement.

James Bond partnerships for men’s fashion

N. Peal 007 ribbed military sweater

I smoke in a cigar bar outside of Huntsville, Alabama. Between my teeth, a Montecristo, the same brand as Roger Moore’s James Bond blewLive and Let Die, around 1973, and laterDie another day, with Pierce Brosnan, in 2002. On my legs is a pair of the new N.Peal cotton Combat pants 007, a military-inspired bottom that Daniel Craig’s Bond will wear in the upcoming No time to die. Wool and cashmere top from N.Peal Ribbed military sweater 007, appearing in the same. Granted, I am disguised as a poor replacement for an MI6 spy – there is no gun hidden on me, and there is no woman in sight. But there is a reason for this whole Bond brand: the latest film, delayed by more than a year, will be released on October 8, and ahead of it, a host of James Bond merchandise. It’s everywhere, and for the right price, you can own a piece of it.

N. Peal 007 combat pants

N.Peal, an English cashmere company founded in 1936, is relatively speaking one of the youngest brands to have secured a partnership with Bond in the last film. His combat pants and military sweater were designed withthe costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, channeling the character’s military influence and the harsh demands of a mission. What mission it is, or where the pieces are going to be, is hard to say – few have seen No time to die, and that includes myself. But the inclusion of N.Peal illustrates a point: with a Bond tie, you’re buying not just the name, but a place in the movie, and with running two hours and 43 minutes, you can understand how so many companies are able to secure a piece of a single film.

Billy Read Bond pea coat

Even Americans get a piece of the classic British franchise. Menswear designer Billy Reid, as American as apple pie, released his Bond Peacoat on September 30. The company says the product name comes from the Bond Street brick and mortar store – yes, of course. Craig’s Bond can be seen wearing the outerwear in various stills from the film. It has its own merits: Melton wool, lined with calfskin, and finished with horn buttons. “This piece will last long after we say goodbye to Daniel Craig,” the company writes, and we have no doubts about it. But the Bond angle is the one the business leads with, and it’s the angle most men will use as the rationale for their purchase over the next month or so.

Watches inspired by James Bond 007

Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition

Even companies with established brands and significant histories still find Bond associations lucrative. Omega, a Swiss watchmaking company that adorns the wrists of Olympians and yacht racers while holding the distinction of the first moon-worn timepiece, does not hesitate to ensure a little of the mystique of Bond – c ‘ has been the British spy’s timepiece of choice since 1995.For 2021, the new Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition is the model of choice, but each film during its contractual era has sparked a unique timepiece in commemoration.

Accessories inspired by James Bond 007

Leica Edition 007 Camera

German luxury camera company Leica is the latest heritage maker to join the ranks of Bond. While the company has the distinction of popularizing the 35mm film format (essentially the foundation upon which modern photography is built), at least one of the 250 “007 edition”Of his Q2 digital camera, with a barrel-shaped lens cap, can be seen in the background of a shot during the film. It was also the camera of choice for production photos on set, and images taken by producer Michael G. Wilson, Daniel Craig and photographers Greg Williams and Nicola Dove have been on display in Los Angeles since September 8. .

Drinks inspired by James Bond 007

Champagne Bollinger

Even consumables are scrambling for some of the action. Bollinger Champagne, created in 1829, feels Bond fever with its special limited edition cuvée, which features a special edition bottle with design cues that suggest Bond’s famous Aston Martin DB5. Heineken also formed a relationship, becoming the unofficial beer sponsor of the English political intrigue, and he has appeared in films on the series since 1997. If you’ve watched a sporting event or YouTube video in the past month , you’ve probably seen Craig appearing in commercials with the company’s Heineken 0.0, an alcohol-free version of its beer developed for spies and all the men who need to keep their minds about them.

Cars inspired by James Bond 007

And on the subject of the cars: Although British automaker Aston Martin has not released a limited edition, it has underlined its importance to the franchise with the DB5 on display in central London, filled with packaging resembling action figures. Land Rover announced its special edition Defender Bond Edition, which features a V8 rocket engine and 22-inch gloss black wheels, as well as a special “Defender 007” rear badge. Like all special editions, its production is limited to 300.

Granted, with many of these products, whether it’s an Aston Martin or Land Rover, a Leica Q2 Special Edition, or an Omega watch, these prices put them almost out of reach. But the champagne? A pea coat? Hell, even a few alcohol-free Heineken? Many others are accessible, even affordable. And, if 60 years has proven something, we’ll probably buy them, whether it’s in two weeks or two years, just because of the association. Because James Bond is more than Craig or Brosnan or Sean Connery or whatever. James Bond is an idea, an environment and, yes, a few well-placed pieces that spark a feeling when you include them. And this sentiment is available for a small fee.

