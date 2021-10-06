Fashion
The bridesmaid accused of trying to ‘outclass’ the bride after changing her dress a week before the wedding: “[It’s] not about you! ‘
A bridesmaid on TIC Tac faces unexpected reaction after sharing how she changed her bridesmaid dress for his friends wedding.
Brittney Rae (@brittneyraetoday) subtitle the video, Watch me try to make my bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding This weekend.
I paid $ 300 for this dressing gown, she said of the floor-length wrap dress, which was dark green with long sleeves. The TikTok Video has since been viewed nearly 2 million times.
In the clip, Rae showed off her latest designs for the dress before getting down to business. The changes included shortening the sleeves, adjusting the length of the dresses and an overhaul of the bodice.
If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride WILL KILL ME, she said.
In a tracking videoRae revealed that her hard work paid off and the new dress matched her design perfectly.
I had to completely deconstruct it first, she wrote in the text overlay on the clip. I was a little stressed.
Commentators seemed to be losing their minds to Raes’ decision and jumped to the conclusion that she was trying to make the bride forget. It didn’t help that Rae jokingly hashtag #donttellthebride.
Her marriage does not concern you! an user wrote.
You would be taken out of my wedding party [if] you did that to the dress I chose for you, another one added.
Imagine you think you are the main character in someone’s marriage, someone noted.
In fact, the bride herself commented on both Raes videos insisting that she liked the changes and that she only chose the color, not the dress itself.
Hi, married here, she commented. They chose their own dresses in green. I love what she did to her dress.
Rae even posted a sweet fitting of the wedding as an update to the saga of bridesmaid dresses.
See, you were all worried that she was trying to outshine the bride, a commentator noted. But no one could outshine her in that dress and with that smile !!
