Behind the scenes at Etam’s epic show at Paris Fashion Week – WWD





Designers often show up inside the sacred halls of the Palais Garnier opera house, but French lingerie brand Etam has taken over the front steps and the street outside, creating a breathtaking backdrop and spectacle. epic monday. French actress and singer Soko, who put on the Giambattista Valli show earlier today, was front row alongside Carla Bruni and “It” Jeanne Damas. The rest of the stadium-style seats that took to the streets outside the iconic landmark (and caused traffic nightmares) were filled with global influencers, who were apparently there to take the show and shoot stories, but instead faced the Instagram blackout world. And while Etam was to broadcast live on the social network, the brand took to heart the old adage: the show must continue. If you don’t post, it still happens, and it was an eclectic night to be remembered. The fashion world’s favorite whistler, Molly Lewis, opened the show with the Orchester National de Paris on Handel’s “Sarabande”, a serene start to the show, before a trio of bikers led by the world champion of BMX Matthias Dandois takes the track to spin their wheels. with classical music. French rappers Lala & ce and Le Diouck injected energy and carried the crowd with a thunderous beat, while sneaking between models like Constance Jablonski and Thylane Blondeau. A piano was released for French singer Juliette Armanet, before pop-soul singer Imany took the stage in a glittering disco ball from a caftan. The collection was inspired by dance. The opening look invoked a ballerina, with Jablonski in a white tutu and a delicate crown, before being replaced by the Black Swan with darker ballet looks. The models then sang “Dance with Mother Earth” with light colors and flower crowns to raise awareness of the company’s sustainability commitments. Another section was inspired by “Flashdance”, full of 80s style leggings and neon pink and purple leather. Underwear was always the star, and the range included size. That’s when Australian duo Shouse took over with their trendy TikTok song “Love Tonight” for the finale, while a modern dance troupe and all the models joined the stage for a dance-a- tuna on the steps of the Opera. SEE MORE : Jennie from Blackpink, Kristen Stewart Snap Selfies at Chanel Debbie Ryan and Soko front row at Giambattista Valli art museum exhibit Zara blows the cork in Paris at the Mark Charlotte Gainsbourg project

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/inside-etam-epic-paris-fashion-week-show-1234967012/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos