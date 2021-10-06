Fashion
Ferrari roars in the fashion world
A step and a curve from Milan’s famous Duomo is a block-long arched facade which in the evening is lit by rich scarlet lighting. But you don’t have to see the red light and the logos to know it almost immediately: this place belongs to Ferrari. The prancing horse stands in the windows and stylized slab serif font bearing the automaker’s name is inscribed on the vermilion awnings.
However, this facade is not an exotic car showroom. Instead, its second Ferraris store dedicated to its new line of ready-to-wear clothing. The brand made its fashion debut in June 2021, with a huge catwalk presentation held at the company’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy. His first store opened in Maranello soon after. A third location along Los Angeless Rodeo Drive will see its ribbon cut this fall; a Miami property renovation will follow, with more to come.
Ferrari’s auto division is hugely profitable, to the tune of over half a billion dollars in 2020. And the brand remains among the most iconic in the world because of the way Ferrari feeds this prancing horse. So all of this begs the question: what is it now? And why? In Milan, Rocco Iannone, the creative director of the new lines, whose experience includes stints at Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Pal Zileride, guides the thinking of labels.
As he describes, the thinking process is straightforward. Ferrari was recently ranked as the strongest brand in the world, he tells me. (By at least one measure, that’s true: Iannone is referring to a ranking produced by a research group called Brandirectory. In 2021, WeChat beat Ferrari for the top spot, but Ferrari was the winner in 2020 and 2019. ) tons of people know that Ferrari takes root in the company’s Scuderia Ferrari F1 team, covets their street cars, makes rap songs about owning these cars, not so much can we shall say, to hire with the brand’s products. With this in mind, we have decided to increase our awareness among the younger generations, to expand our fan base through a diversification strategy and to involve as many people as possible, explains Iannone. This diversification includes Ferrari theme parks and focuses on new F1 races like next year’s in Miami. And clothes. You don’t need to own a Ferrari, he says. It’s more for people who like it Mark and want to be involved in some way.
Ferrari, like other supercar suppliers, has a long history of producing merchandise. Iannone hastens to note that it is not that. Instead, it is a premium line driven entirely by Ferrari and parallel to the mainstay product. And while Ferrari designers know exactly how a confluence of plunging lines can turn everyday life into something deeply exotic, going from simple merch to true high-end ready-to-wear is a different type of task.
We are moving from a merchandising approach to a design approach. To do that, you have to develop the design legitimately, explains Iannone. We understood how disappointing our merchandising offer was; it was difficult for customers, and it became difficult for us, to recognize the Ferrari dream in what we were selling.
The Junes unveiling held a full year of retail options. Iannone notes that Ferrari will showcase its collection (both women’s and men’s, largely unisex) just once a year, with drops occurring six times over the following year, building on what was seen on the trail. The beginnings focused on separate rooms, with a high quotient of outerwear.
And it all looks like Ferrari of course, albeit at times in a more ineffable way. I approached this question from two different creative angles, says Iannone. The first is what I call an anatomical creative angle. This is what is linked to the aesthetics of our cars. The surfaces, the lines, the tendon. It’s very interesting to understand the intention of our car designers, and I have spoken with them a lot. The human body is an inspiration for Ferrari automobiles. Our proportions, our sizes, our hips, our curves. It’s our anatomy. The second is what I call iconography, and the way we manifest ourselves through our logos and visuals, from 75 years of imagery.
