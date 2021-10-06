Keeping it casual with Ryan Messer – Sooke News Mirror





– Words and photographs by Lia Crowe Good style to me, that’s all that makes you feel good about yourself. Once you’ve accomplished that, no one can tell you otherwise, ”says Ryan, who asked for his opinion on the style. And his personal style? “Outside of work, I like to keep things casual: skinny jeans, nice sneakers, black T-shirts, a nice watch and always my Tom Ford sunglasses. Ryan grew up in the Okanagan and played rugby at the provincial and premier level throughout high school and years later. “I got into real estate because I have a sales personality and a passion for helping people,” says Ryan. “I also wanted a career that gave me time to do the things I love, which are hiking, mountain biking, road biking and travel.” Ryan’s work ethic of “not quitting until the job is done or letting go in the process” coupled with a strong problem-solving ability has led to his success. When asked what are the biggest life lessons he’s learned recently, Ryan replied, “Be yourself and make yourself comfortable being alone every now and then. The things that you can accomplish and enjoy in your spare time are extremely stimulating. Other than that, surround yourself with people with a similar mindset and interests, and especially people who you consider to be more successful than you. Doing this made me work harder, adopt new skills, and maintain positive energy throughout life. Clothing / Grooming Uniform: Jeans, good sneakers, T-shirt, blazer. Denim, favorite brand and fit: 34 “Cool” heritage fit. tapered of course. Current article of clothing: Short-sleeved Desoto button-down shirt. Favorite pair of shoes: Low Dior green highlighter. Best New Buy: Strellson Sport Coat (cooler in summer). Favorite day bag: Herschel messenger bag. Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches. Preferred work tool: Passion planner. Sun glasses: Tom Ford. Sniff: Dior Sauvage. Indulgence needed: Marcoliani socks in Italian wool. Favorite hair product: Layrite matte cream. Style and life inspirations Style icon: David Beckham. Favorite artist: Zach Langer (local / Vernon). Favorite fashion designer or brand: Tom Ford. Favorite musician: J. Cole. Favorite local restaurant: Central for the occasional, Wines by the water for formal. Favorite cocktail or wine: Negroni / Tignanello Super Tuscany. Current rotating album: J. Cole’s offseason. Preferred city to visit: Calgary. Favorite hotel: Fairmont Pacific Rim. Preferred application: Spotify. Favorite place around the world: Victoria, BC Reading material Favorite Style Blog: Men’s fashion post. Coffee table book / photography book: Boulevard Magazine. Last good read: Ali: A life of Jonathan Eig. Book being read: The power of habit by Charles Duhigg. Favorite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins. Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication Likez Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram BusinessFashionStyle

