Fashion makers think outside the box to implement water-saving solutions amid California drought

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) – More than 87% of California experiences extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

It’s not something you usually think of when thinking about fashion, but the industry certainly has it in mind.

According to Sean Zahedi, president of Lafayette Textiles in Vernon, water plays a key role in the manufacture of their products.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much water it takes to make a simple plain T-shirt,” he said.

Lafayette Textiles has been making high quality fabrics for over 30 years, but in the past they also dyed their fabric.

However, to dye the fabric of 1,500 t-shirts, it takes approximately 3,200 gallons of water.

The state’s drought conditions, along with the high cost associated with the dying process, prompted the company to withdraw from this part of its business.

READ ALSO | As California grapples with drought, could mandatory water restrictions happen sooner?

“I think more attention needs to be paid to this, because we as builders are ready to change,” Zahedi said. “We are ready to innovate, but we just don’t have the means to do it.”

Denim manufacturing uses as much water as any fabric in an industry that is the third largest user of water in the world, but Saitex USA, which has built a new denim manufacturing plant in Vernon, may -being created a new water-saving model for blue jeans.

The company said it was ready to share the process with anyone who wants to know how they did it.

Saitex USA founder Sanjeez Bahl thinks it’s the right thing to do.

“The population continues to increase and our resources continue to be depleted,” Bahl said. “So if there is a methodology to conserve and preserve, we have to show it. “

Building on lessons learned from its factory in Vietnam, Saitex USA built its Vernon factory in 2019, using water-efficient equipment to create a more eco-friendly way of making denim products.

“We recycle water 98% internally,” said Kathy Kweon, president of Saitex USA. “Obviously that 2% evaporates, but 98% of the water circulates inside to be reused over and over again, and we throw out clean, recycled water once a month. “

The company saves between 50 and 60% of water costs, but the initial investment is significant and will probably not pay off for six to seven years.

But it’s not just about recycling water.

Along with the traditional methods used to create denim products, Saitex USA has invested in high tech solutions, such as laser processing of fabrics, and provides manufacturing and design under one roof for its customers while creating around 200 jobs last year.

“There is something to be said about creating long-term value,” Bahl said. “Everything you see, not just the water recycling system, the type of machines, you know? The automation you’ve seen is all very long term propositions, you know.”

Zahedi hopes these changes will be readily available in the industry.

“I think we’re all on the same boat,” he said. “If we can find a way to save water, it will be a win-win for all parties involved.