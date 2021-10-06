Shop the best fall dresses here





The great Yves Saint Laurent said what is important in a dress is the woman wearing it, an important sentiment to remember when shopping for fall dresses. Fall-inspired dresses offer a smooth transition from the pandemic uniform of t-shirts and sweatpants to a more polished and assembled look. Plus, there are all kinds of styles to choose from, which means there’s a fall dress for every occasion on your calendar. There is the comfortable knit number which is perfect for fluctuating weather conditions; the perfect shirt dress to return to the office, for a lunch or for anything else; the casual weekend dress for catching up with your brunch team or running errands; the mini dress that can accompany you from day to night; and the leather dress, a staple of your fall rotation. Read ahead to find out our picks for the best fall dresses. Cozy knit dress It’s as comfortable as wearing a blanket, but with a flattering shape. The mesh dress is suitable for all your fall festivities and can be dressed up with boots or down with sneakers. Alexander McQueen Zip-Front Ribbed Knit Wool Dress Acne Studios Polo Sweater Midi Dress Christopher Esber Deconstruct Long Sleeve Dress Marni striped roll-neck knit dress The Shirt Dress Like a blouse, but longer and with more pizazz. If you’re dreading going back to the office and can’t decide what to wear, the answer is simple: a shirt dress. Sacai Apron striped cotton-poplin shirt dress Bottega Veneta gathered cotton-blend shirt dress Simone Rocha oversized striped cotton shirt dress with pearls Eleanor Tory Burch cotton-poplin dress The casual dress for the weekend Whether you’re running around town with a to-do list or having a casual get-together with friends in the best new brunch spot, wear your easy weekend dress with your favorite flats and shoulder bag. Molly Goddard Aditi Ruched Tartan Cotton Blend Dress Chlo striped cashmere-blend maxi dress Cecilie Bahnsen Alexa Quilted Organza Dress With Floral Embroidery The Mini Dress Pair these mini dresses with your favorite tall boots (and tights if you’re in the mood) to balance the proportions and you’re ready for a look that can go from day to night. Saint Laurent suede mini dress Aurelia APC denim shirt mini dress Miu Miu floral-print silk wrap mini dress Jonathan Simkhai Hardin belted knit dress The leather dress While leather isn’t totally exclusive to cooler temperatures, it performs well during the fall season. Whatever your schedule, the leather dress is extremely versatile and can even be layered over a turtleneck for extra warmth. Isabel Marant Genazuli Long faux leather dress Ganni notched-lapel leather shirt dress Nanushka Noble brown vegan leather dress Proenza Schouler mid-length leather dress More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

