Fashion
8 Fall Fashion Essentials For Men You Should Buy On Amazon
The seasons change, and so does your wardrobe. Now that you’ve been wrapped up in the arms of fall crusher, it’s time to put away all your summer essentials again until May. Bye, best t-shirts. Goodbye, short shortsSayonara, swimsuit. It’s time to get out all of our favorite fall fashion essentials for the cold weather to come. And this year, we’ve grabbed all of our new picks straight from Amazon.
Don’t be so shocked, Amazon literally has it all. So why not replenish your fall wardrobe with basics from the online megastore? With some of the best Amazon deals and Two-Day Shipping Bonus, snagging fall favorites on Amazon seems like a no-brainer to us.
Not only does Amazon have brands that you wear from childhood like Champion, Carhartt and Levi’s, but they even have house brands such as Good sons and Amazon Essentials who wear pretty sturdy and beautiful basics. And, to be frank, we were a little shocked at how well they are received ourselves.
There is no better place than Amazon to shop for everything you need for a perfect fall. With that said, check out the 8 best items you can snag right now. And, yes, they’re all available with two-day Prime shipping.
1. Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
Flannel season is finally here, folks, and our 2021 favorite is from none other than Amazon Essentials. This regular fit, long sleeve shirt is made from 100% cotton to keep you warm (and beautiful) throughout your fall festivities. It features a rounded hem, chest pocket and cylindrical cuffs to keep the classic design you’re used to and comes in several fall colors that are sure to photograph well when picking apples.
Buy: Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt $ 20.20
2. Jean Levis 501 Original Fit
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Levis as soon as fall approaches. These 501s look great on anyone who puts them on and can match anything you pair them with. And we mean anything. Sizes range from 28 to 66 depending on your waist size, proving that these are real jeans for everyone. Plus, they last a hell or a long time too. Our go-to color for fall is this medium indigo shown below. It sits well between light and dark wash and doesn’t saturate your wardrobe.
Buy: Levis 501 Original Fit Jean $ 59.99
3. The North Face Thermoball Insulated Traction Mule V Slip On Boot
Mules took center stage in 2021, and were in no way upset. Most of you might think these unexpected mules are designed for summer only, but that’s probably because you haven’t discovered The North Faces Thermoball Insulated Mules designed for cooler weather. These rubber-soled, water-resistant beauties take on the outward appearance of your favorite winter puffer jacket and dress your feet in the unexpected with a 100% recycled PET ripstop upper. Each pair is extremely durable and comfortable, making them the perfect companions for weekend runs and mid-day neighborhood walks.
Buy: The North Face Thermoball Insulated Traction Mule V Slip On Boot $ 54.95
4. Champion Powerblend Fleece Crew
It’s a comfort classic. Champion crewnecks have draped our torsos since we were toddlers, and they will be until we walk around the nursing home with canes and walkers. It’s a brand we love for their effortless cool approach and comfortable designs. This fleece-blend crew comes in a range of beautiful colors and makes the perfect throw when your arms just can’t stand the cold. Make it your in-house TV companion or your outdoor brewing team, depending on what your day involves.
Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Crew $ 34.99
5. Pack of 5 Goodthreads pattern socks
Fall means pulling out the best boots you’ve stashed in your closet over the past year to achieve an extra-dapper look every now and then. And that said, everyone knows that the best way to achieve a booted look is to use dope-looking socks. These patterned socks from Amazon Goodthreads will elevate your classic boot look by dressing these feet in stripes and puppies as far as the eye can see. The 5-pack is very affordable and will keep your adjustments under control no matter what.
Buy: Pack of 5 Goodthreads Pattern Socks $ 15.90
6. Eddie Bauer CirrusLite down jacket
Every man needs an extra-light, packable down jacket to wear when the temperatures drop. Listen to us, okay? You’ve just started your day and it gives off some classic fall vibes. It’s crisp, yes, but the sun is nice enough to keep your body tempered while it’s outside. You spend the whole day warm and toasty until the sun starts to go down, and you start to think, Dang, I really wish I had a jacket. Luckily, with Eddie Bauers’ CirrusLite Down Jacket, just pull that bad boy out and put him on like you’ve never had him on all day. The jacket is made from 100% nylon with 650 padding to protect your body from cold temperatures. This is not all either. Featuring a StormRepel DWR water resistant finish, it is also a must have for inclement weather.
Buy: Eddie Bauer CirrusLite puffer jacket $ 69.30
7. Carhartt Knit Cuff Beanie
The Carhartts Knit Cuffed Beanie is a fall classic. It’s the icing on the cake of the outfit you prepare at the last minute. The perfect bad hair day companion. The most comfortable headgear the world has ever seen. This cuffed beanie is not only comfortable, it is also stylish. Take a look at your Instagram feed or scroll through your FYP on TikTok and take some notes. Everyone got it because of how cool and warm it was, so pick your poison and throw it away.
Buy: Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie $ 16.99
8. Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers
Fleece joggers under $ 20? Count us on. Amazon Essentials joggers are surprisingly hard to beat. They have a relaxed leg and elastic band that give you plenty of room, but complement this classic tapered bottom to keep the jogging aesthetic. They don’t have that Amazon brand that looks the same way you would expect from a place like W * lm * rt and looks classy with whatever you choose to pair them with.
Buy: Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers $ 19.90
