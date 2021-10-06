The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon Returns For A Good Cause





MArguing the start of the holiday season, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League is hosting its 8th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show on Thursday, October 21. One of the city’s most anticipated philanthropic events, the evening highlights local fashion and the contributions of the Dallas symphony community. In anticipation of the big event, we caught up with Co-Chair Kameron Westcott to learn more about the details of this year’s event and what guests can expect. Presidents of the 2021 event (left to right): Jimmy Westcott (honorary chair), Kameron Westcott (co-chair), Venise Stuart (DSOL chair) and Samantha Wortley (co-chair). What special details will this year’s event include? Kameron Westcott: This year, pink details will be everywhere! My co-chair, Samantha Wortley, and I really wanted to create a memorable atmosphere of flair and fun with our favorite color, pink. When our guests purchase raffle tickets, they will receive a pink glow ring that they can wear during the PINK party and lunch. (Our invitations are also pink.) What can you tell us about this year’s Fashion Notes Designer Award? KW: We are very honored and delighted to present this year’s prestigious Fashion Notes Designer Award to local fashion designer Nardos Imam. Known for her glamor and grace, Nardos offers women the art of custom designer clothing for special occasions and she is an integral part of our local community here in Dallas. We also designed the lunch invitations in the silhouette of one of Nardos’ beautiful dresses. His award is well deserved and we are delighted to continue to showcase his incredible work. We love a fun raffle. What will the winners receive? KW: This year, we opted for a raffle instead of a Mystery Notes giveaway because we wanted to organize some really special packages for our attendees. The winners will have a blast. From a stay at the Ritz-Carlton to a private evening of shopping at a local boutique, every luxury package would be an incredible gift to take home. What can we expect at the fashion show? KW: Guests will enjoy a reception followed by lunch and a live auction at the Fairmont Dallas. Tootsies and Jojo Mommy’s fall clothing will be modeled by several past and present members of the league and their families. Fall is a great time to start thinking about holiday fashions. We love how the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League gives so much back to the community. Which organizations benefit from the fashion event? KW: Proceeds from our event this year will benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its community education and outreach programs including DSO on the GO, Community Concerts & Performances, Cecil & Ida Green Youth Concerts, Symphony Yes !, DSO Kids, Young Strings and Young Musicians. The DSOL Fashion Notes Designer Award Style Lunch and Lounge will take place at the Fairmont Dallas on October 21 and begin with a VIP reception at 10:30 am. Tickets can be purchased at dallassymphonyleague.com

