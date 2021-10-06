Fashion
Cardi B in the vintage Mugler that started it all
She’s worn a lot of the brand’s stunning archival looks, but her 2019 Grammys “Venus” dress always stands out.
There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick to your mind, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in the history of fashion, ‘Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite obscene.
Everytime Cardi B comes out in Mugler, people are talking. (Look no further than the blanket around his last outing her first post-baby for the opening of the Exhibition “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” in Paris.)
Over the years, she and the stylist Kollin carter did something special: Not only were they able to identify specific looks from the archives that deserve to be resurrected to create impactful visuals and generate buzz, they forged a relationship with the house that they have continued to build, to strengthen their collaboration. It all started at the 2019 Grammys, with what has arguably been one of the best looks to come out of that exchange.
The rapper arrived on the red carpet wearing a 1995/1996 vintage sculptural Thierry Mugler Couture set that gave the impression that she was the pearl covered with sequins emerging from a clam shell.
Carter said WWD in 2019 he sent a DM to the Mugler brand on Instagram months before the carpet, which earned him and Cardi a meeting with his current creative director, Casey Cadwallader, an invitation to attend his debut. on the catwalk for the home and an offer to operate the Mugler archives. He already had a specific look on the mind, however.
“From the moment I saw it I knew it would be a questionable moment,” he told WWD of the pink satin and black velvet “Venus” dress with the embellished bodysuit Cardi would finish off. by wearing on the red carpet. “Some people would love it and some would hate it and that’s all we talk about when it comes to fashion. It’s supposed to create a conversation.”
It didn’t stop there: Cardi and Carter also pulled on a 1996/1996 black bodysuit with a “Peacock” crinoline skirt for her to wear for her performance and a 1997 embellished white “Insects” couture dress. to accept a Grammy on stage that year.
Since then, she continues to wear the brand both vintage and current on the Red carpet, in photo shoots, on Instagram and in the clips. And every time, it’s a great outfit.
Shop for Cardi-inspired Mugler and Mugler-esque pieces in the gallery, beautiful
See the 6 images of this gallery on the original article
