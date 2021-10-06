The ambitious dressing is so the last century. The new Philadelphia Orchestras dress code proves it.

The mode change is complete.

We are officially a people who dress for the moment we are. Our clothes reflect who we are now, not who we hope to become. Most importantly, we dress for our own comfort, not for others.

How do I know this is true?

Because in what can only be described as the ultimate moment of seizing sartorial pearls, the Philadelphia Orchestra kicked off its new season at Kimmel Centers Verizon Hall on Tuesday night with its male musicians taking the stage without white ties and tails. .

Instead of the black frock coat, white shirt, white pique waistcoat and white bow tie combo that for centuries have been the epitome of high society men’s fashion, the male players of the 2021 Orchestra are pairing suits black to black shirts and a long black tie. The dress of women will remain unchanged from the current black dress, skirt or pants.

Philadelphia Orchestra President and CEO Matas Tarnopolskys urged Music Director Yannick Nzet-Sguin to decide on ultimately loosening the rigid rules of orchestral fashion has given all of us permission to let go of all kinds of pretense. The orchestra is one of the last institutions to thrive on old world pomp, circumstance and style. And while Philadelphia is one of the fashion pioneers in the orchestral world, it is not the only one. This season, the New York Philharmonic has opted for black collared shirts, jackets and no ties for men. The San Francisco Symphony is also trying on a new all-black outfit, optional long black tie.

Of course, we’ve long since ditched formal wear for work, school, travel, shopping, going to the movies, the theater, and the orchestra. But deep down we felt like we were breaking the rules. We knew there were people who wanted us to do better and that meant dressing, according to their standards, whatever they were at the time.

But the fashion gods of yesteryear no longer seem to have a hold, even with the orchestra. And it is big. The rules of ambitious dress belong to the last century. The only standards that matter now are ours. If we’ve chosen to dress for a wedding with friends or a special night out, that’s fine. But it’s between us and our mirrors. We are motivated by comfort, not by the disapproval of our sour aunts. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that we count even when we are sitting on our couches in sweatshirts and yoga pants with graying hair.

The irony is that while fashion is widely considered to be women’s business, it’s the gradual loosening of men’s formal wear at galas, red carpets and yes, orchestral openings the most important events. the more glamorous and formalities of high society are proof of the fashion towards which our collective values ​​are moving. a more egalitarian society where we are not judged solely by our appearance. Maybe a new way of being is trying to impose itself.

The tie and white tails became the norm for men’s special occasion outfits in the mid-19th century, said Joseph Hancock, a fashion professor at Drexel University and director of the Retail and Merchandising Program. schools. It was a time when Americans with new money were determined to prove that their way of life was socially comparable to that of Europeans with old money.

Rich and famous America built Greek Revival and Renaissance inspired architecture. They ate caviar and snails like their rich and dirty French counterparts, and they expressed their high ideals through haute couture. In 1892, businessman Arthur Turnure founded Vogue as a weekly, its intention was to showcase the lifestyle of the New Rich Americans. (In 1909, Cond Montrose Nast bought Vogue and the magazine was on its way to becoming the international fashion bible it is today.)

Following the Culture Jones was officially born.

Back in the elbow-length glove era, trends in formal wear for women were constantly changing. Offset necklines between sweetheart and bandeau. Hem lengths varied. Colors are in and out of style. But the men who were pictured with their wives on the company’s pages as they escorted them to state dinners, galas and balls were still in white ties and tails. It was the well-dressed man’s date. But over the centuries, it has also become the costume of the man of obscene wealth who based his fortune on colonialism, imperialism and racism.

The emergence of the tuxedo in the early 1900s, the crushed velvet, the pastel powder blue tuxedos of the 1970s, and the tight-fitting plaid suits of the early teens and teens were changes in the silhouettes of clothing for men who questioned the definition of traditional male dress. . Yet the highest of high class events still required men to wear a white tie and tail.

In this way, the power structure remained in place.

It is until now.

We have come to a time when social change cannot be ignored and the pitfalls of the old way of doing business, especially when it comes to fashion, are being avoided. Climate change is real. Racial justice is a goal. Equality or women is no longer an option. Equitable health care for all deserves to fight. The ideas of a society once anchored in the white tie power structure are no longer acceptable.

The orchestra was already rethinking its performances, framing them around questions of social justice. The new works included the message of Black Lives Matter. This month the orchestra premieres Robin Holcombs paradise, a musical response to the 2018 fire that devastated Paradise, California.

His outfit should reflect that.

This whole look represented a culture of white elitism and it doesn’t work anymore, Hancock said. It only hijacked the orchestra market. The customer just couldn’t understand. The company does not want to identify itself.

Thank goodness the wind is turning slowly and we don’t have to.

I know there will be opponents: Dressing is part of what makes the orchestra special. What happened to dressing for the role you want? What happened to the high standards?

But those feelings ceased to matter.

The freedom to dress comfortably and according to our own whims, rather than others, does not mean that we will choose to be overlooked and neglected. Allowing others to be comfortable in their own skin and fabric choice means that we at least try to be kind and respect the personal decisions of our fellow humans. Maybe we’re getting closer to a time when it doesn’t matter what the Joneses wear as long as we’re free to be authentic ourselves at the park, at dinner and yes, at the orchestra.