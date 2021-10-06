Find Out When Gwen Stefani Knows Her Wedding Dress Was “The Right One”





By now, you probably know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married over the summer – it would be an accomplishment if you didn’t, given the media attention to the lovebirds. While the powerful Hollywood couple initially kept their nuptials as private as possible, they are starting to share details of the intimate day with fans. One of the biggest details that fans of the couple were delighted was when Stefani decided on her wedding dress. The “Don’t Speak” singer took to Instagram to share a collection of videos and photos with the caption: “The moment I said yes to the dress.” In the first clip, Stefani is seen standing in her dress, with a white veil and a beaming smile. The second video begins with the focus on Stefani’s stunning white cowboy boots before she walks across the room with the impressive train of the dress spread out behind her. The matching gold “Stefani” and “Shelton” necklaces, which have become a staple in the singer’s wardrobe, make a prominent appearance in the pictures. Scroll through the photos and videos below to see the dress up close: Shelton and Stefani were married at the private chapel at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. The couple met on the set of The voice in 2014, while they were both working as coaches, and they started dating in 2015 following Stefani’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert. The couple’s marriage is Shelton’s third; he was married to Kaynette Williams from November 2003 to 2006, and his second marriage to Lambert lasted from May 2011 to July 2015. Stefani’s previous marriage to Rossdale lasted 14 years. Discover the beautiful California mansion of Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani See Blake Shelton through the years

