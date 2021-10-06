Fashion
TikTok swears these men’s golf pants are like a cheaper version of Lululemons
TIC Tac is great for finding silly videos, tips for everyday life, receipts and yes, even great clothes. In fact, a woman may have found the holy grail for men’s fashion. ABC Lululemons Trousers costs $ 128, but a TIC Tac the user found a fairly similar slim pair on Amazon for only $ 40.
TikToker @brooke_lynnmilne said in her message that she bought a pair of Men’s CRZ Yoga Travel Pants to Amazon for her boyfriend so the couple can compare them to Lululemons. Spoiler alert: they’re pretty awesome. You can watch their full video review here.
The Men’s CRZ Yoga Travel Pants come in eight different neutral colors to wear to work, to the golf course, to dinner anywhere you might not want to wear jeans and tracksuits. However, like sweatpants, they are incredibly stretchy and comfortable to wear.
Men’s CRZ Yoga Travel Pants, $ 40
The slim pants are made of a sweat-wicking, light and breathable fabric composed of 92% polyamide and 8% elastane. This means they are machine washable and tumble dry.
One thing to note is that the pockets are different on these pants compared to Lululemons. They are more professional than casual. The CRZ yoga pants also have a hidden zip pocket on the front to store everything that is very important like your wallet, telephone or keys.
However, there are a few drawbacks that come with the lower cost. While the pants are available in sizes 28 to 40, there are only two available crotch lengths 32 inches and 34 inches. Due to the material, some reviews mention that the pants may also make a slight rustle. And finally, they’re only available on Amazon, but not offered as part of the Premium Fast Shipping, so you’ll be getting them in about three to four weeks.
That said, these are stylish and affordable pants for men. You can’t go wrong no matter what color you choose!
Wow, they are amazing. I usually wear Bonobos, Peter Millar or Lulu and these are on par if not better, wrote one Amazon Reviewer. [They] perfect fit as a pair of tailored pants with just a little extra length I need. I have already ordered another pair in a different color.
If you are looking to update your wardrobe or your boyfriends get the CRZ yoga pants as long as they are in stock. CRZ Yoga Also makes polo shirts, shorts, t-shirts and more for men if your wardrobe needs a complete overhaul.
