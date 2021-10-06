Bruins announce roster for dress rehearsal for preseason final against Capitals





BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: The Boston Bruins celebrate a Charlie Coyle # 13 first period goal against the New York Islanders in Game 2 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 at TD Garden on May 31, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images) Wednesday’s preseason finals at TD Garden will feature a full NHL roster gleaned by the Boston Bruins and unofficially serve as the team’s dress rehearsal ahead of an Oct. 16 opening meeting with the Dallas Stars. Up front, the Bruins will roll with their usual first line superpower with Patrice Bergeron between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, and will continue to look to capitalize on the chemistry established by projected third-line center Erik Haula and wingers Jake DeBrusk. and Nick Foligno. The Bruins will even retain their fourth most common line in this camp, Tomas Nosek crossing Trent Frederic on the left wing and Curtis Lazar on the right wing. In fact, the only change up front will come with Charlie Coyle making his preseason debut as the team’s second row center with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith on the wings. Coyle, who ditched a contactless sweater last week, has been working out for this moment and doesn’t expect to have any limitations for tonight’s contest. “I feel great,” Coyle said Tuesday. “You can always remember, I wish I was healthy this summer so that I can get more reps and work more on things. But the main thing is to be 100 percent ready for the first game. I know this is where I am and this is where I will be when the time comes. It is the most important in my mind and this way I can feel confident in everything I do. Coyle has some competition for his place, of course, as 22-year-old Jack Studnicka is arguably the best forward for Black and Gold since the start of the camp, and has done what he can to force the Bruins into hiring difficult conversations. Studnicka will be one of four healthy scratches up front, joined by Anton Blidh, Karson Kuhlman and Chris Wagner. At the back, the Bruins will keep their most common defensive pairs throughout camp, with Derek Forbort expected to skate with Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins’ best pair while Mike Reilly and Brandon Carlo will form the team’s second pair. and Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton skates together on the third pairing. John Moore and Jakub Zboril will be the good shots on point. And in net, the Bruins will give Linus Ullmark a fresh start. The 28-year-old has fought with Jeremy Swayman for the opening night’s starting title, and Ullmark will be looking to bounce back in a major way, as his .813 save percentage in two appearances is among the worst among all goalkeepers qualified in the 2021 Preseason. The Bruins open tonight’s game with a 2-1-2 record this preseason. Click here for full coverage of the 98.5 Sports Hub Bruins. Ty Anderson is a writer and columnist for 985TheSportsHub.com. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Beasley Media Group or any affiliate. Shout at him on Twitter:@_TyAnderson.

