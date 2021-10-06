LEXINGTON, Ky. The Jean Calipari The women’s clinic is back.

The Big Blue Nation women will receive a double dose of Kentucky men’s basketball on the Blue-White game weekend (October 22) with the return of the women’s clinic on October 24.

Two days after the Wildcats intra-team scrum, women of all ages * will be invited to take a behind-the-scenes look at the program with the ever-popular Women’s Clinic.

This year’s Women’s Clinic will return to the Rupp Arena. The annual clinic will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ellen Calipari, husband of the head coach Jean Calipari and mother of assistant graduate and former Kentucky player Brad Calipari , will be this year’s co-host.

Registration is now open with the following options.

$ 150 Clinic participation and basketball sign signed by Kentucky Basketball (250 available)

$ 120 Clinic participation and basketball backboard signed by Jean Calipari

$ 99 Clinic participation only

The Women’s Clinic is designed for women with all levels of basketball knowledge and experience and offers exclusive insight into the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

Due to the safety and health recommendations related to COVID-19, masks will be required for all participants, regardless of their vaccination status.

Each participant will be guaranteed a small group photo with the whole team as well as an opportunity to take a photo with Coach Calipari and Ellen Calipari. Participants will be able to upload their photo with the team free of charge for digital or print use after the clinic.

Always one of the highlights of the clinic, participants will have the opportunity to purchase a signed basketball backboard during online registration. This ball is included in the pricing options above. Additional balls will not be for sale at the clinic. The only item guaranteed to be signed by UK staff is the basketball purchased at registration. Clinic participants will be allowed to bring an additional item to be signed by the Calipari Coach only upon registration.

Please note that due to COVID-19 precautions, all basketballs will be pre-signed prior to the event and available for collection upon arrival.

Registration will be from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Participants must enter through the main gates of the Rupp Arena next to the High Street for registration.

Parking will be available on the High Street lot. Entrance to the car park is through gate 1. Participants must park in a legal parking space.

Throughout the designated check-in time, participants can enjoy a self-guided tour of the Rupp Arena, including the British basketball men’s dressing room. Men’s basketball staff will be stationed throughout the facility for instructions and questions. Food will be available upon registration from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

After registration, the clinic will start at 3:00 p.m. This season’s lineup will include the introduction of the 2021-22 Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team, a panel with assistant coaching staff including new assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin coleman an interactive presentation of the strength and conditioning trainer Robert harris , a fashion show, a Q&A with Coach Calipari, and more.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing (sports shoes) and participate in activities and presentations at their own risk.

This clinic is open to women only. Women of potential age (currently in Grades 7-12, college or prep school) are not permitted to register or attend the clinic, per NCAA rules.

Once the registration process is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with an itinerary. You will receive reminder emails with additional details about the event.

You can answer all clinic-related questions by calling the men’s basketball camp line at 859.257.9457 or 859.257.1916.

For the latest information on the Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team, follow @KentuckyMBBon Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TIC Tac, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

