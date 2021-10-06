Should fashion play with Squid Game?





The hunt for high-level influencers is at the heart of the concerns of luxury brands. We saw a record number of influencers attending the Met Gala this year, Fashion Weeks embraced digital talent more than ever and saw an influx of shows on Netflix and Hulu featuring Tiktok’s next generation of celebrities. said Sadie Schabdach, executive vice president. public relations and influencer marketing for Mitchell, a communications agency under global influence agency Dentsu. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when production studios were closed and actors used their mobile devices to shoot content, their influence increased, she adds. If there’s one thing that’s certain: the word influencer is on the wane and sees a new wave of triple-threat celebrities: actor, influencer, and fashion icon. Gen Z-driven CBD brand Area52 commissioned research into the power of Squid game influencers with Influencer Marketing Hub. They found that the main actors made between 1,500 and 31,500 per Instagram post. The highest paid is Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok. She is followed by Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong), Heo Sung-tae (Jang Deok-su) and Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man). The dystopian framework of Squid game coupled with the use of balaclavas and masks is fueling the growing trend in survival fashion, she adds. This aesthetic was set in motion by the pandemic and environmental uncertainty, serving as an antithesis to the dopamine dressing, explains Editeds Marci. Clmentine Hologan, a 22-year-old college student who spent seven hours online for the Paris Squid Game pop-up on Saturday, says people will keep talking about Squid Game, ahead of season two. It’s such a captivating series that takes us back to childhood, she says. Even if aesthetic trends fade, as is usually the case, K-drama’s effect on influencer culture is likely to endure, says Mitchells Schabdach. There has been a spread of fame, she said. What was once an A-list of famous actors has now grown into a much larger group of celebrities in all their forms. What we’ll continue to see are more and more celebrities who are niche specific, be it K-pop, gaming, Youtube, Tiktok and beyond. Fashion trend funnel Television has become essential to the funnel of fashion trends, Emilie in Paris causing an increase in searches for Kangol bucket hats in Gossip Girl-inspired return of the preppy aesthetic. Balenciaga screened a branded episode of The simpsons during its Spring / Summer 2022 show in Paris, to the applause of the public inside. Bridgerton inspired a Regencycore trend on Tiktok, featuring extravagant fashion in period costume style.

