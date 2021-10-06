The trials of dressing

Welcome. When the season changes, at least in the Northeastern United States, the weather also changes, necessitating a change of wardrobe. Layers, we respond wisely whenever someone complains about not knowing how to dress to deal with the multiple climates that a single day could suddenly present.

Lately, however, the usual little talk about not knowing how to dress for a new season has a note of near-desperation. Not only does the temperature go from cold in the morning to the hottest summer at noon, to become eerily tropical by sunset (and no one is starting to prey on mosquitoes), but it seems our internal thermometers are volatile too. that well.

It took me 45 minutes to get out of the house to meet you, a friend told me recently, in the puzzled tone of someone who can’t find the keys he used a second ago to open the door. front door. I don’t know how to dress anymore. I’ve heard the same from colleagues in my office, from people I’ve sat next to at dinner parties. I joked with a friend. I need four to six weeks to prepare to go to the pharmacy.

When we were mainly at home our audience was limited and a single set of clothing was often sufficient for work and play, for errands and the occasional meeting. A Zoom shirt was a passport to more sophisticated virtual arenas, if needed. Combine these new basics with months spent cleaning closets, a keen appreciation for the time saved when you don’t have to get ready, change bodies and change fashion tastes, and it’s no wonder that some of us don’t know how to dress anymore.