Fashion
The trials of dressing
Welcome. When the season changes, at least in the Northeastern United States, the weather also changes, necessitating a change of wardrobe. Layers, we respond wisely whenever someone complains about not knowing how to dress to deal with the multiple climates that a single day could suddenly present.
Lately, however, the usual little talk about not knowing how to dress for a new season has a note of near-desperation. Not only does the temperature go from cold in the morning to the hottest summer at noon, to become eerily tropical by sunset (and no one is starting to prey on mosquitoes), but it seems our internal thermometers are volatile too. that well.
It took me 45 minutes to get out of the house to meet you, a friend told me recently, in the puzzled tone of someone who can’t find the keys he used a second ago to open the door. front door. I don’t know how to dress anymore. I’ve heard the same from colleagues in my office, from people I’ve sat next to at dinner parties. I joked with a friend. I need four to six weeks to prepare to go to the pharmacy.
When we were mainly at home our audience was limited and a single set of clothing was often sufficient for work and play, for errands and the occasional meeting. A Zoom shirt was a passport to more sophisticated virtual arenas, if needed. Combine these new basics with months spent cleaning closets, a keen appreciation for the time saved when you don’t have to get ready, change bodies and change fashion tastes, and it’s no wonder that some of us don’t know how to dress anymore.
As Jessica Testa wrote in The Times, For those who have neglected their closets during the pandemic, returning to a full wardrobe may feel more like a confrontation than a homecoming.
It will take practice to get back to it. What if I met up with friends for a sunny lunch in the park recently dressed in an itchy black shift dress I last put on for a funeral in 2014? If they found it strange, they didn’t say it.
Last week I asked what are the signposts for you this fall has arrived. Here’s what some of you said:
Fall is here when I have to wear socks for the first time since spring. Wendela M. Roberts, Toronto
In South Carolina, it feels like it’s still summer. Temperatures are starting to drop but we’re not sure until November. Nonetheless, our grocery stores grow all the pumpkin. But if you buy a pumpkin in this heat, like I did recently, it will become soft and attract flies. If you wait for really cooler temperatures to arrive, the pumpkins will last until Easter. Bud Ferillo, Colombia, South Carolina
I know it falls the first time I turn on the oven in the house on a cold morning, then curl up on the floor above the warming mouth, covered with a blanket. My own little sauna. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid and I’m 43! Madelyn Nygren, Woodbury, Minn.
When the radiator wakes me up for the first snap of the season. Edward S. Lewis, New York
This is when the dry air of Northern California loses some of its dust and there is dew and choking in the air. When the first leaf drifts to the ground. Fall here isn’t the Vermont explosion; rather, it is one tree at a time. Fall in slow motion is always better than nothing. Leslie McLean, Sonoma, California
PS
Tell us.
I was on a mission to help you lead a cultured life, at home and away, but I get quite a few emails that share the sentiment of the reader who wrote: I don’t want to hang around! I was a hermit-adjacent before Covid, and after spending 18 months with Ray Donovan, Ms. Maisel, various teams of detectives, unscrupulous lawyers, misanthropic politicians and waaaay too many NBA talking heads, there are strong chances are I’m not worthy of human company, or vice versa.
Are you ambivalent about (or even against) increased dating and socializing? Tell us about it: [email protected] Make sure to include your full name and location and we may include your response in a future newsletter. Were at home and away. Well, read every letter sent. More ideas for passing the time, wherever you are, appear below. I’ll see you on Friday.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/at-home/newsletter.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]