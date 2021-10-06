A climate activist paraded in the Louis Vuitton fashion show

It was not the first round of Extinction Rebellions on the podium. During the Dior Spring 2020 show, one of his supporters appeared with a yellow banner that read: We Are All Fashion Victims. For several moments, spectators, including Diors’ general manager, were unsure whether she was part of the final.

And it probably won’t be the last. For the next fashion weeks, said Franck Deyris, who is in charge of public relations at Extinction Rebellion France, we would like the big groups to think that we can disrupt something they are organizing well in advance and in which they spend a lot. silver.

Ms Cohuet said she and four other protesters took advantage of Catherine Deneuve’s arrival to sneak into the show, pretending to be on staff, but was the only one who managed to get on the podium.

We chose LVMH symbolically because it is one of the most influential houses, she said, referring to the parent organization of Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods company in terms of numbers. business. LVMH is making frantic claims about being the most advanced in the sector in terms of limiting their impacts, but we can see that in reality this is not true.

A Louis Vuitton spokesperson said the brand had not commented.

Ms Cohuet said the guards took her banner and ejected it through a door facing rue de Rivoli. Two of the activists who accompanied her, she said, were arrested and spent the night in police custody before being released this morning, their cases closed.