Fashion sneak peek at Lansdownes’ 85 festive editions of men’s clothing

85 Lansdowne is hosting a festive menswear showcase on October 7, 8 and 9. The festive edition of menswear at 85 Lansdowne is another step in the evolution with the new unprecedented normal times. Adopting a fashion that lasts through the seasons, independent of fleeting trends and that offers value to artisanal ensembles, modern but rooted in heritage, is a step forward in giving a new direction to men’s fashion, said Shalini. Nopany, manager of 85 Lansdowne, at t2. A conversation with Shalini about what to expect and more.

Are you testing the waters and planning to stock up on men’s clothing now?

Our effort at 85 Lansdowne is to always listen to our customers and the needs of the market. We have created exclusive opportunities to purchase formal wear with a series of promotions and pop-ups with the country’s top designers. This festive edition of men’s clothing is no exception, as we continue to bring the latest in and the best of the fashion firmament.

Tell us about the showcase

We have spent the past year listening to clients and creators in the industry, gathering information and dealing with the impact of the pandemic by creating fashion scenarios accordingly. Fashion in the post-pandemic era has become versatile and independent of trends, with lasting impressions. Despite the downsizing of industries, people still want to invest in occasions, weddings, festivities with a refreshed outlook. Our selection of festive clothing for men reflects the same sentiments. It is a mixed bag, with traditional and trendy fashion, dictated by affordable values ​​and local Indian talents, also catering to young minds and tastes.

What are the top party dressing tips when it comes to men’s clothing, which can seem a bit limited?

Men’s fashion is all about being personalized, composed and confident. In the New World Order, he saw a drastic shift with the man becoming more open to looks with a sense of contemporary ease. It’s time to accessorize cool, bring in a more flexible color palette, venture out on silhouettes, and invest in unique details that are reasonable and last in the wardrobe through the seasons.

What are the great party accessories?

As men became more open to experimentation, accessories took on new dimensions. Take for example the more daring and visual clutches than ever before, bracelets, cufflinks and pins have made a comeback and seem to add sparkle to every occasion and shoes are often replaced by trendy sneakers.

What: Festive Menswear Edition at 85 Lansdowne

Or: 85B, chemin Sarat Bose

On: October 9:11 a.m.-7: 30 p.m.

Which shows: Aditya Dugar, Dev R Nil, Linen Bloom, Kesya (accessories like cufflinks, pins, buttons), Jatin Malik, Project Bandi, Rohan Arora, Saksham and Neharicka, Yarn Story (accessories like pouches)

The designer speaks



Kesya

Presentation: A collection of cufflinks and bandhgala buttons for men inspired by the rich heritage and culture of Rajasthan. The products aim to rekindle interest in ancient techniques such as enameling, hand painting on enamel and stone carving.

An excellent investment for the holiday season: a set of bandhgala buttons because they can be passed down from generation to generation. The buttons also come with a set of rings allowing them to be used with different bandhgalas.

Flax flower

What’s on: Linen Bloom will launch our very first 100% pure linen Nayaab men’s clothing collection for the party and wedding season.

An excellent investment for the holiday season: Ecological and sustainable products to make a conscious effort towards a better future for our planet.

Jatin Malik

Show: With the new collection, the goal is to be inclusive. The idea is to put the groom’s clothes on the same pedestal as the bridal clothes. Since new age brides and grooms have traveled a lot and understand their needs better than anyone, we feature a variety of hand embroidery, silhouettes and color palettes dedicated to each event.

A great investment for the holiday season: Versatility is the backbone of our design language. We try to offer outfits that are not limited to a particular event. One of them would be a set of Jatin Malik shrugs, which is not limited to wedding celebration events, but could also be worn at the festivities. It has an unlined flowing silhouette, keeping comfort and aesthetics in mind, and could easily be toggled between your festivities and an easy weekend night out.

Saksham and Neharika

Presentation: A “modern-classic” collection of shirts, kurta sets, indo-westerns and tuxedos in all classic colors for a man’s wardrobe.

Great investments for the holiday season: Our tiger-embroidered poplin shirt, any shirt from our white collection, indigo or pink Indo-Western jacket.

Aditya Dugar

Display: The idea is to create a style statement! Festive range of men’s clothing created with an amalgamation of structured and flowing silhouettes, intriguing textures and sharp details.

A great investment for the holiday season: Kurta with minimal but effective detail or a luxurious texture that can be worn as daywear or evening wear.