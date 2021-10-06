Rita Ora flaunts toned legs in ‘nude’ dress in new IG pic





Rita said she aims to exercise for one to two hours a day and focuses on circuit training. Rita Ora is at Paris Fashion Week, and she’s not kidding. Rita dropped a bunch of photos from the Lanvin show on Instagram of herself in a nude dress, and they’re it. “@brunosialelli and @lanvinofficial team!! Thank you for this red dream 😍❤️ #RitaInParisShe captioned a series of photos from the show. In one shot, Rita models the full look while posing against the Paris skyline and it’s hard to miss the fact that her legs have the look super toned. Quiet people panicked in the comments. “Red is literally your color,” one person wrote. “This look was everything !! 🔥❤️” said another. Naturally, there were fire emojis for days. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Of course, the “Let You Love Me” singer didn’t have those legs while sitting on her butt. “I started training to feel better,” she said previously. Form. “And I think it’s important for women to know that.” Rita said she aims to exercise for one to two hours a day and focuses on circuit training with weights, as well as cardio. She also does a lot of leg days (shockingly!), With lots of squats and sled pushes. This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. But, as she crushes it completely at the gym, Rita said she has learned to be patient when it comes to seeing her results. “You can take your time to train,” she said. “You don’t have to fight as long as you get the workouts you need. Rita said she “used to push me until I felt sick”, but “approaches it differently now”. As a result, she said: “I like to train. And I like the consequences, this feeling of contentment. Rita is also a big positive body advocate, and she once gave this awesome treat to Cosmopolitan: “Stand naked in front of the mirror and say, ‘I’m f — sexy king. This is where it starts. Now where is the closest mirror? Korin miller

