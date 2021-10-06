35 unique outfits worn by famous men on the red carpet





They understood the mission! A solid black tuxedo is the standard formal dress for many men, whether it’s high school prom or the Oscars. While you technically can’t go wrong with such a classic look, there are plenty of famous men who have proven that they can do a lot better. So, without further ado, here are 35 times of famous men dressed outside the tuxedo-shaped black box: 1. Simu Liu’s 2021 Old Hollywood-esque Met Gala look was absolutely timeless. Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

2. The Pharrell Williams twist donned a classic tuxedo for the European premiere of The Lion King certainly did not fail. Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

3. Frank Ocean thought so far off the beaten track for the 2021 Met Gala that he reached space and brought a son home. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

4. These two half-outfits that Michael Urie wore to the 2019 Met Gala were anything but a half-baked idea. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

5. At the 2021 VMAs, Bretman Rock was stunned in the same dress Aaliyah wore 21 years ago. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated how a pop of color can bring your entire ensemble to Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 of 2019. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7. After Manny Jacinto wore this cream costume to the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, I wouldn’t be surprised if this style became everyone’s new must-have. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8. Billy Porter upgraded the classic tuxedo by casting it into a ball gown at the 2019 Oscars. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9. Daniel Craig made Elle Woods proud with this pink tuxedo jacket in the No time to die first. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pic

ten. Dan Levy made waves on the 2021 Emmys red carpet with this striking monochrome look. 11. The costume Spike Lee wore to honor Kobe bryant at the Oscars 2020 was a beautiful tribute. Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12. Lil Nas X invented the color red with the bold western clothing he sported at the 2019 VMAs. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for MTV

13. John Boyega gave off all-around Prince-meets-Michael Jackson vibes with the purple one-glove suit he wore at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens first. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14. Jake Gyllenhaal served the reality of strawberry milk with this costume he wore to the 2021 Tony Awards. Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

15. You’ve heard of Look Like a Snack, now get ready to Look Like a Patch of Flowers AKA Donald Glover at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for LACMA

16. Jason Sudeikis should totally mark the interesting shade of blue he wore at the 2021 Emmys. Cbs / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

17. Love the ~ unique ~ pop of color that Bad Bunny brought to the 2021 Grammys! Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

18. Even that shade of army green couldn’t hide how awesome Offset’s outfit was at the 2020 Grammys. Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

19. Machine Gun Kelly outfit from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards totally nailed down this. Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

20. Everyone on the VMA 2021 red carpet must have been green with envy when they saw Jack Harlow’s “form”. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

21. Harry Styles gave Cher Horowitz to Distraught a run for its money at the 2021 Grammys. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

22. Karan Brar has proven that the plaid is rad at Star girl first. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

23. Timothe Chalamet should have changed his name to Timothe Chala-tear down after wearing this shiny silver suit at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

24. That shimmering diamond jacket Ben Platt wore to the 2020 Grammys? I am obsessed! Amy Sussman / Getty Images

25. Every wedding dress designer should take notes on the cathedral train Jeremy Pope wore to the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

26. Michael B. Jordan looked gorgeous in stripes at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival. John Phillips / Getty Images

27. Pete Davidson proved that you don’t have to dress new to look like a 10 at the premiere of Dirtiness. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

28. Alton Mason went all out for New York Fashion Week 2021. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

29. Is it Zayn Malik or the prettiest English rose in the Royal Gardens at the 2018 Grammys? Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

30. Jonah Hill’s plaid suit from the Mid 90s first ticks all the right boxes. Brian Dowling / Getty Images

31. Victor Cruz dressed as a long-lost Vincent Van Gogh painting for the TAG Heuer Celebrates Naomi Osaka and Tennis Family event. 32. You can’t tell me that burgundy jacket didn’t make Jacob Batalon the coolest person in the world. Let it snow first. Rachel Luna / Getty Images

33. The outfit J-Hope wore at the Asia Artist Awards 2018 gives me so much hope for the future of menswear. Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Via Getty

34. Patrick Starrr stole the show at the premiere of Frozen 2. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

35. And finally, Jared Leto was a …to manage of the game with its Met Gala 2019 look. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

