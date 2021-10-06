Fashion
Princess Diana’s favorite dress designer sees Knightsbridge boutique flooded with destroyed 12K wedding gowns
One of Princess Diana’s favorite dress designers has seen her Knightsbridge store flooded and 12,000 wedding dresses destroyed.
After the torrential rain on Monday night, Azagory Designs was one of several companies in Knightsbridge which suffered extensive damage.
The magnificent creations of Jacques Azagury were loved by Princess Diana and Lady Helen Mirren.
Azagury first met Diana in 1987 when the couple were introduced by Anna Harvey, UK editor-in-chief of Vogue.
They clearly got off to a good start, as the designer often dressed the princess and was known to visit her for fittings at Kensington Palace.
Azagury told the BBC that the floods had “ruined” almost all the clothes on the ground floor of his Knightsbridge store, including a wedding dress estimated at 12,000.
He said: I don’t know how long the cleanup will take or when we can reopen.
It depends on the help we get. “
An Instagram user offered to help.
They commented on an Azagury post: “Omg, I’m so sorry. Can we do something to help you? I have a store in North London if you need to work from somewhere.”
But, Azagury replied: “It’s very nice thank you but okay. Regards, Jacques x”
Next to the store, an Egyptian restaurant had to throw out all of its food because of the flooding.
Al Basha’s chef Elias Sawaya told the National: Things were looking up after the pandemic. Now we have to throw out the food.
The co-owner of another Knightsbridge business, Serene Dental, said the business had been “totally ruined” by the flooding.
Firefighters received more than 100 calls for flooding in London on Tuesday morning, with Knightsbridge one of the hardest hit.
TfL also said at least four lines were suspended or severely delayed due to flooding that morning.
Other roads through London, including the A4 just after flying over Hammersmith, and Choats Road in Barking and Dagenham were inundated.
Sadiq Khan cited the floods as another example of the impacts of climate change and took the opportunity to urge the government to delegate more funds to local leaders to help them cope with the floods.
He tweeted: Once again we were seeing the impact of the climate emergency on our doorstep.
In London, they were leading from the front to tackle this crisis, and I will continue to urge other politicians here and around the world to take the action they desperately need.
