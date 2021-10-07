Fashion
Guide to men’s boots: our favorite pairs for 2021
Unless you’re on the edge of a Margaritaville Beach retreat drink in your hand with your toes in the sand (wow, that looks good), now is the time to start getting your guard ready- dress for cold weather. Even those who commit to toasting in the tropics all year round can’t deny the comfort of colder climates. Aerial foliage and kaleidoscope. Hot toddlers by a crackling fireplace. Oh, and a regular rotation of kick-ass men’s boots to show off who’s the boss of winter.
There are boots for every occasion. Hiking shoes that can take you from the trail to the tailgate. Desert chukkas and badass work boots for the office (if you ever end up going back). Chelseas and jodhpurs for when you want to classify it in a warehouse art show or a fancy restaurant. The list goes on.
That said, there is little money in your bank account and little room on your shoe rack. (High top shoes take up a lot of space, we understand that.) When shopping for men’s boots, don’t focus on quantity. Instead, be strategic and invest in boots that will pay style dividends in the future. This means storing pairs strong enough to survive multiple winter seasons and timeless enough to survive fleeting trends. Below, we’ve highlighted 11 boots in a range of styles that were added to our shoe portfolio after September.
The best boots for men
1. Clarks Desert Boot
Did you know that Clark’s most iconic boot actually has its roots in the desert? Founder Nathan Clark modeled his no-frills chukkas after a rough boot he spotted walking around Carios’ old bazaar in 1950. The minimalist design remains much the same as the very first pair, though dozens of versions saw the light of day over the following decades, including this model in leatherless suede with a signature (and durable) crepe sole.
[$150; clarksusa.com]
2. Paul Stuart Mansfield Beetle Boot
Paul Stuarts Mansfield Beetle Boot is super stylish, made in Italy and comes with a sporty rubber sole in contrasting black and white. You’ll definitely turn heads as you stroll the sidewalk in these puffy Chelseas, but they’re also versatile enough to pair with everything from jeans to pleated wool pants.
[$650; paulstuart.com]
3. Danner’s free spirit
Few brands have tackled the evolution of hiking shoe function and fashion like Danner. With its retro laces and Saved by the Bell in colourways, the Free Spirit looks like a late 80s relic, but these boots are upgraded with modern technologies like an abrasion-resistant, breathable and waterproof suede and nylon upper (thanks to a Gore lining -Tex). The dual-density midsole is firmer at the edges for added stability, and a Vibram outsole provides plenty of grip on slippery streets.
[$200; danner.com]
4. Roughneck Red Wing
The Roughneck is one of the oldest styles of footwear from the Red Wings. It is an offshoot of a boot originally worn by oil rig workers, whose notoriously perilous work has earned them the nickname of thugs. Your comfy office job might not give you much credit on the street, but this durable six-inch moccasin with a triple-stitched Goodyear stitched construction surely will.
[$280; redwingshoes.com]
5. Moncler Mon Corp Ankle Boots
Moncler, the French emperor of winter jet-set style, has released the perfect shoe to top off the après-ski look and luckily it’s not a snow boot. The Mon Corp oatmeal nubuck is an ultra-trendy bootie mounted on a glacier with a notched sole. It comes with tricolor rope laces and a padded leather top line featuring the Moncler logo.
[$725; kith.com]
6. Polo Ralph Lauren Bryson suede Chelsea boot
Who Said Safety Is A Bad Thing? Polo Ralph Laurens Bryson Suede Chelsea is an understated and affordable classic that can’t hurt, as far as it is concerned. The timeless bench-made boot has an oiled suede upper with elasticated sides and a heel pull tab, making it a snap to put on and take off, as well as a cushioned footbed for all-around comfort. throughout the day.
[$195; ralphlauren.com]
7. GH Bass & Co. Camp Moc III Ranger full grain leather boots
The Maine brand that invented the penny loafers also makes a damn good boot for any fall and winter wardrobe. The Basss Camp Moc III Ranger is both stylish and solidly constructed with distressed full grain leather, classic moccasin stitching, antique woven eyelets with leather laces and a comfortable EVA sole.
[$235; mrporter.com]
8. Dr. Martens Vegan 101 Felix Boots
This classic utility boot features all the aesthetic touches you would expect from Dr. Martensyellow’s traction buckle and welt seams, a chunky air-cushioned sole, grooved sole edges, but it’s also 100% vegan. It is made from a soft and supple synthetic leather called Felix Rub-Off.
[$140; drmartens.com]
9. Michelin campground
The Campers Ground lightweight boot is made from suede sourced from a Gold Standard tannery certified by the Leather Working Group, an NGO that assesses the environmental compliance of leather manufacturers. Merging an industrial aesthetic with an urban style, the Spanish shoemaker has teamed up with Michelin to produce the chunky rubber soles for these boots: they use the same open tread pattern as Michelin e-bike tires for exceptional grip. on all surfaces.
[$200; camper.com]
10. Diemme Verona Leather Chelsea Boots
Diemme draws on the rich shoemaking heritage of the Veneto region of Italy with its Verona boots. They’re made from premium, all-Italian materials including a calfskin lining and elongated studded sole with a decorative welt and tone-on-tone stitching.
[$430; saksfifthavenue.com]
11. To boot in Clarence New York gray suede
Marked by a low heel and a buckle strap that ties around the ankle, the jodhpur is an equestrian-inspired boot created as an alternative to knee-length riding boots. The avant-garde Clarence version of To Boot New York is in Italian suede with a zipper and side buckle in polished silver.
[$398; toboot.com]
