22 S / S Seoul Fashion Week returns in style | New





600 years of that of Seoul cultural heritage and K-fashion Collaboration on the digital track. Seoul, South Korea, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Seoul Fashion Week S / S 2022, which will showcase new possibilities for digital fashion shows, will reach domestic and overseas audiences online from October 7 (Thursday) at October 15 (Friday). Through 37 digital fashion films, Seoul Fashion Week will garner attention by capturing not only the past, present and future of that of Seoul cultural heritage, but also by introducing designs that contain the value of the environment and coexistence, such as upcycles and vegan fashion. The 100% pre-produced Seoul Fashion Week S / S 2022 runway digital films will be streamed online through Seoul Fashion Week website, official YouTube channels (http://www.seoulfashionweek.org), Naver TV, VLIVE and TikTok, providing unique enjoyment to domestic and foreign audiences. Behind-the-scenes and behind-the-scenes videos, another interesting aspect of visiting Seoul Fashion Week, will also be shown on TvnD and TikTok. TikTok is organizing a challenge (fashion rookie) to make a video using the “fashion cutout MV” effect or the “dress code” sticker from October 2 to celebrate ‘Seoul Fashion Week’. In addition, there is a “fashionista” event which can be selected as a fashion talker if you upload 5 or more fashion videos during “Seoul Fashion Week”. The synergy created by various spaces that show the past, present and future of Seoul and K-fashion is an eye-catching point of attention all over the world. With the active cooperation of the Cultural Heritage Administration, for the first time, the five great palaces of Seoul will be the scene of Fashion Week. Fashion designs that contain the values ​​of “nature”, “environment” and “coexistence”, which are global topics such as recycled and vegan fashion, will also be presented. At October 7, Gyeongbokgung Palace, that of Seoul main royal palace, will start with the NOHANT fashion film, and on October 15, it will end with a fashion film by Vegan Tiger, Korea’s leading vegan fashion brand. In addition, Deoksugung Palace, which is in harmony with tradition and modern times, Changdeokgung Palace, which stands out for the beauty of autumn, Unhyeongung Palace, as well as the digital track filmed in the old factory and Daesun Flour Mill Studios, creatively and uniquely led urban sensibility and style. During Seoul Fashion Week, performances by artists based at World Heritage sites will also be pre-produced and transmitted. Starting with the opening show by hip-hop artist DPR LIVE against the backdrop of the magnificent night sky of Gyeonghuigung Palace (October 7) and the semi-overture performance of popular singer-songwriter Heize (October 11), Lee hee-moon and the group OBSG will perform in closing concert (October 15) on the stage of the Deoksugung stone exhibition in harmony. Seoul Metropolitan Government said, “The collection of representative designers will be presented to the world at the same time, on the stage of 600 years of cultural heritage that encompasses that of Seoul history, current dynamism and future potential. “We will promote the charm of Seoul and turn the competitiveness of the fashion industry into a sales opportunity. “ View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/22-ss-seoul-fashion-week-returns-in-style-301393842.html SOURCE Seoul Metropolitan Government

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_business/22-s-s-seoul-fashion-week-returns-in-style/article_331b3106-c614-5fc5-94d0-60553de6f7db.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos