New Kim Kassas Couture wedding dresses, plus past collections





Kim Kassas Couture is for brides who want to stand out in the crowd. Known for their bold silhouettes and edgy detailing, the Tel Aviv-based brand is quickly becoming one to watch. Founded in 2018 by Kim Kassas and designer Dor Yaakov, Kim Order Couture brings a new perspective to bridal fashion. Designed for anyone with a strong sense of personal style, the collections offer elegance with a touch of modernity. Below, discover the latest collections from Kim Kassas Couture. Kim Kassas Couture Fall 2022 Inspired by the allure and femininity of nature, Kim Kassas Couture’s Fall 2022 collection lives up to its name Siren call. Soft at first glance, the dresses feature bold details that evoke feminine mystique, creating a collection that is both delicate and fearless. From mermaid silhouettes to seashell-inspired pleats, the designers channeled the mystery and allure of the ocean using French lace, Duchesse satin, silk taffeta, chiffon and tulle embellished with refined details. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign imagery. Fall 2022. We have since contacted this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well. Azalie Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

This dress is for the modern day mermaid. Corset ribs and seashell-inspired skirt pleats evoke the aquatic world, while a corset top and unexpected skin give a modern twist to this classic column silhouette. The cup:Column Equipment:Silk The wow factor:Innovative drapes and seashell-inspired details make this dress a must have. Lagoon Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

Imagine how gorgeous this skirt would look on the move. The fitted high collar of the dress lends elegance and subtlety to this fluid tulle creation. The cup:Fit and flare cut Equipment:Tulle The wow factor:The textured tulle skirt gives a stranded mermaid in the best way. Arisea Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

A seashell-shaped skirt and matching strapless top make this cocktail silhouette a walking work of art. Paired with a cinched waist, this is one of our favorite wedding dresses for the after-party of the season. The cup: Short and sweet Equipment:Tulle The wow factor:While the length isn’t traditional, with intricate detailing and striking volume, this dress is a complete wedding dress. pearl Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Strapless Equipment:Chiffon and tulle The wow factor:You can’t go wrong with intricate appliques and pearl accents. Hylena Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Up down Equipment:Tulle The wow factor:The eye-catching tiered train. Merinelle Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Strapless Equipment:Chiffon The wow factor:Sheer accents give an unexpected touch to the classic A-line dress. Perfect for a daring bride. Adored Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Strapless Equipment:Silk taffeta The wow factor:The high side slits and the exaggerated waistline are an unforgettable combination. Aqua Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Column Equipment:Chiffon The wow factor:Ornaments that sparkle like water. Ariel Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Strapless Equipment:Satin duchess The wow factor:The dramatic side slit and crisp drape. Ava Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Off-the-shoulder Equipment:Silk taffeta and French lace The wow factor:A chiffon and taffeta overskirt that reveals elegant lace. Coralia Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Ball gown Equipment:Chiffon The wow factor:The intricate corset one-piece that culminates in decadent layers of chiffon. Delphine Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Mermaid Equipment:Satin duchess The wow factor:A figure-hugging silhouette pairs perfectly with this sophisticated shade of cream. Jewel Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Column Equipment:Nets The wow factor: This beaded applique proves the bridal industry has slept on fishnet too long. Marina Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Mermaid Equipment:Chiffon The wow factor: The only thing more dramatic than a long bridal train is that two of them unfold in opposite directions. Mermaid Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Column Equipment:Chiffon The wow factor: These all-over ornaments that sparkle in the light evoke treasures at the bottom of the ocean. Yaria Courtesy of Kim Kassas Couture

The cup: Mermaid Equipment:Chiffon and French lace The wow factor: The muslin overcoat serves as both a train and an epic accessory.

