Beauty in Distress “Back in Business” with Fall Fashion Week





Rowans fashion club Beauty in Distress (BID) is back to host BID Fashion Week. This series of events will run from Monday October 11 to Friday October 15. We had the opportunity to rearrange some things and add them to make them even bigger, which is super exciting, said Hydia Bearfield, President of BID. I think the community has waited for our return. BIDs Fashion Week kicks off Monday with BIDs Next Top Model in Bozorth Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Based on the reality show Americas Next Top Model, the models will compete in three rounds for the title of BIDs Next Top Model. Tours include a photo shoot, track walk, and skit performance. For the photo shoot, the public will be able to vote for the best photo. The track walk will consist of each competitor the best professional walk and the best independent, or fun walk. Finally, the sketch will be an opportunity for the models to highlight their personality. The BIDs Tuesday event, “Men Mania”, is dedicated to men in the fields of fashion, entertainment and entrepreneurship. The event is co-sponsored with the Men of Color Alliance (MOCA) and will be held in the student center pit from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a small parade and shops for attendees to purchase items as well. On October 13, BID will host a Krispy Kreme bake sale at the Student Center. Students also have the option of placing an order for pickup with any BID member. Thursday’s event, “Pretty Parlor,” is devoted to hair and makeup. The show will be held in five rooms on the fourth floor of Discovery Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. In each room, there will be master classes on different hairstyles, such as cornrows, and makeup tutorials. To end the week, Beauty in Distress will host its big show, Back to Business, on Friday, October 15. The fashion show will include models, designers and artists. All are welcome to attend BID Fashion Week and all events are free. Please follow all health and safety guidelines when. For more information on any of these events, contact [email protected] For comments / questions on this story tweet @TheWhitOnline or send an email to [email protected]. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewhitonline.com/2021/10/features/beauty-in-distress-back-in-business-with-fall-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos