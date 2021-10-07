Fashion
Tips for dressing more sustainably with top stylist Bay Garnett
Leading London-based fashion designer, Garnet Berry has long been a champion of vintage clothing and the re-love of yarns from the past. And whether in charity shops or thrift stores, there are treasures to be discovered, and of course, there is also the thrill of the hunt.
More than that, buying second-hand clothes contributes positively to the circular economy and thus reduces the environmental impact. Fresh out of #SecondHandSeptember, a campaign presented by Oxfam and their fashion consultant, Garnett (and led by self-proclaimed magpie, Sienna Miller), here are Bays top tips for sustainable shopping.
Buy with something in mind
Always go to a charity store with something in mind that you would like to find – it’s always good to be engaged and connected; antenna out! You might not find this exact thing, but there is a good chance you will find something else that will delight you.
Visit the men section
Always go to the men’s section. Browse through these shirts – one by one! I found some great old Pierre Cardin, YSL, Dior shirts that I would have totally missed. They often look like new and I love oversized shirts for men. I also recommend going through the sweaters rail of the men’s section too. I often find much better ones there; plain gray and navy blue cashmere sweaters and turtlenecks, in classic shapes. No waist pinch you often get in women’s knitwear at charity stores.
Take a tour of the store twice
Always (assuming you have time) walk around the store twice. I often find something the second time around, when I do less scanning and more research.
Visit charity shops in high-end locations
Probably the most important tip is this: if you are looking for luxury cashmere, great blazers, beautiful vintage shoes from the 70s, go to charity shops in more expensive areas. And in neighborhoods where the elderly live! For me this is embodied in charity shops in Chelsea, London, where I found an old YSL safari costume, tons of YSL from the 70s, etc. The same can be said for thrift stores on the Upper East Side in New York City, and of course, this applies to charity / thrift stores in all cities. And that also applies to a posh town in the county.
Get to know the staff
I would also recommend getting to know the people who work in vintage / charity stores you love – so often over the years I’ve been left in a back room or been told about a sale special that I would not have heard of. unless I had these conversations. It’s always nice to have these chats anyway, it makes the experience more fun and uplifting.
Let yourself be inspired by fashion
Another tip is to take inspiration from fashion and what you see in magazines or on the catwalks. All the coolest and stylish people I know all do this, but find their version used. The worlds of fashion and second hand are not separate on the outside, but different on every other level.
Buy what you like
A basic but very important tip, and one that I desperately try to follow, is to only buy if you LIKE IT. I think you must LOVE the article. I’ve bought so many things that I haven’t liked enough over the years, but bought them because they’re cheap and I can’t let them go. It’s good to be ruthless. Otherwise, it turns into a mess and is on the to-do list to bring it back to the charity shop! You know when you really like something the moment you see it and try it.
Enjoy
Make it a fun day. Go to the clothes market or a bunch of charity shops. Go with a friend. Or listen to your favorite playlist, drink your favorite coffee. It’s the fun part of life, enjoy it!
Keep sewing in mind
Another tip – if you find this thing you really LOVE and it’s too big, of course you can make it your own. But you can also make it bigger (I love the 70s thing and it’s usually smaller than now) and sometimes I put a panel along the seam. And it works. It’s not perfect, but I don’t mind that sort of thing.
Brand references are vital
When shopping for new products, I would suggest looking at brands’ sustainable credentials and spending more on items that are better made, higher quality, and non-exploitative for the people who make them, and less harmful to the planet.
And in the words of Sienna Miller Be a magpie!
