Shop for heels inspired by the street style stars of Paris Fashion Week and how to wear them





Heels are back! At least that’s what the street style stars of Paris Fashion Week demonstrated by strutting at the Tuileries last week. And we can’t say we blame them; after a year and a half of getting dressed, it feels good to get dressed up again with a little heels offering elevation. While we certainly have mastered over 10 ways to wear the Adidas Samba, nothing compares to how sexy you feel with a super tall stylus. I wasn’t suggesting you have to go all the way just yet, maybe you slip in with a wedge heel or block heel and then switch to a kitten heel before making your grand entrance into a stiletto heel. 6 inches. I was just saying if you’ve missed the high heels this year it’s time to dust them off and get them back out. Below are seven ways to wear them. Not so fast, let’s start with a corner Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde If you’re not quite ready for a stylus just yet, make yourself comfortable with Maryam Nassir Zadehs Olympia wedges, a perennial It Girl favorite. Maryam Nassir Zadeh light brown Olympia wedge sandals Loewe Cutout Fringed Basket Bucket Bag A sporty kitten heel Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde A kitten heel is a perfect foray into heels; stay low to the ground with a style that mixes sport and glamor. Miu Miu half-zip technical-jersey polo shirt Maison Margiela distressed straight-leg jeans Miu Miu metallic technical fabric mid-heel thongs Gabriel for Sach medium tulip bag in Rainbow One leather A mule with a touch of color Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde Add a feminine mule with a pop of color to counter that cool girl vibe you have in mind. Nanushka Asayo Belted Vegan Leather Midi Shirt Dress Lowercase Steeplechase Sunglasses A sweet Mary Jane Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde You can always keep it cute with a sweet Mary Jane to soften a bold look. Marni belted striped mohair-blend cardigan Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Midi Skirt Céline Triomphe 54mm oval sunglasses The Row Mary Jane leather pumps A classic Stiletto pump Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde It’s been a while since we’ve worn classic stiletto heels, but we say go for it. Wardrobe.NYC double-breasted trench coat Worldnet Frank Ocean Blonded Hoodie Theory stretch-jersey leggings Monochrome white Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde If you’re not quite into color, let your white-adorned pump do the talking. Uniqlo Women’s Heattech Turtleneck T-Shirt Erdem Lavin pleated seersucker midi skirt Manolo Blahnik Nadira pumps in white satin with jeweled buckle Glass slippers Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde It’s time to go all out with a star from Amina Muaddi. Pair them with a short skirt to make sure they get the attention they deserve. Attico stretch-jersey blazer Frame Standard Women’s Stretch Silk Button-Down Shirt Agolde Quinn high waist denim mini skirt Amina Muaddi Clear Crystal Slingback Sandal Pumps

