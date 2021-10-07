Fashion
Indigenous Teens Performing Jingle Dress Dances for COVID-19 Patients Receive Gift for Their Efforts
Two local Indigenous teens are recognized for their efforts to help family and community members recover from COVID-19 in hospital.
Meadow Musqua, 17, and her friend Kiana Francis sent their prayers through traditional healing Jingle Dress dances which they performed on the lawn at Regina General Hospital every evening at 6 p.m. for the past two weeks.
Musqua’s mother does Facebook Live of the dances so that people inside the hospital and others can watch them dance. Some hospital patients even go out to look if they can.
The teens dance for Kokum (grandmother) of Musqua and others as they recover from COVID.
This afternoon, a Kawacatoose First Nation councilor who was also hospitalized with COVID recently but has now picked up Musqua and Francis with blankets outside the hospital to honor their efforts.
Musqua and Francis were both speechless when they discovered the gifts, as they did not know them in advance. They also had tears in their eyes when they received them.
They say it has been an incredibly emotional race to watch loved ones fight for their lives while sick in hospital with COVID-19.
Performing the Jingle Dances is their way of healing others on their healing journey.
“It’s our culture and our way of life and that’s what we’ve been taught to do. We were taught to come here, me and Kiana. That’s how we were raised, you know, to give to the sick, ”Musqua said.
“I dance for our loved ones and people who are not in our relationships.”
Musqua says she is happy that she and Francis were able to spread positive energy through their dance. Even though the daily dances can be tiring at times, the girls pushed and thought of those suffering from COVID.
Francis says they feel grateful for all the love and support they have received.
“You know, I’m just grateful to be here, to be who I am and to do what I do,” Francis said.
“I wasn’t expecting any of this. You know, the interviews, the giveaways, the appreciation that we’ve received recently, ”she continued.
“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that I am helping people.
Musqua adds that his 77-year-old grandmother and all of her other relatives are now discharged from the hospital and on the road to recovery.
Musqua and the family are thankful that the elder was able to beat the Delta variant and come home, especially since she was in intensive care at one point.
The dancer says she will continue to dance for others still hospitalized who are recovering from COVID.
The teens are also urging anyone who still denies the severe repercussions of COVID-19 to “not let their guard down” and apply health guidelines such as masking, hand sanitizing, physical distancing and getting vaccinated as well.
