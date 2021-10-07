There is a Chanel nail polish for every look that has taken the runway

There is a reason why ChanelsLes Vernis nail polish rangeis among the most coveted in the industry and that has only part to do with the under $ 30 dose of designer luxury. Additionally, the nail shades themselves are often limited edition, creating lasting demand when Electric Blue Vibrato and Monochrome Gray are no longer available options. Beyond couture confectionery and ready-to-wear rotating basics, the beauty selection from French fashion houses is what really shakes things up for clients who want a manicure to suit every fall mood.

For the Chanels Spring-Summer 2022 collection, winter-friendly touches of color in lacquer tones like Mirage mauve, Rhythm navy blue and, of course, inky black could be spotted in looks that drifted onto the raised retro podium like tonal waves. On the last day of Paris Fashion Week, a presentation at the Grand Palais was the traditional setting, although the historic venue was closed for yesterday’s parade and replaced by the renowned alt-location Grand Palais houses in the square. Joffre.

Inspired by the models of the late ’80s and early’ 90s and the photographers who helped make them famous, Chanel designer and artistic director Virginie Viard enlisted Inez and Vinoodh to photograph models like Quannah Chasinghorse. -Potts and Lily-Rose Depp and actress Rebecca Dayan in black and white, their images teased before the presentation. Thankfully, the main event was full of bright colors, with the actors posing in oversized blazers, twirling around in tweed suits, and waving fabric capes like sheer flags for flashes. Here, a rainbow of polish for every occasion drawn from the all-weather stylish undertones seen on today’s retro runway.

Black

Not quite a glazed finish, Boy De Chanel’s slightly sheer matte black texture is a reminder that inky nails give all of them a glow of dark drama. Layer quick-drying polish to level the intensity.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Boy de Chanel nail polish in black

Ballerina

The best-selling shade is reminiscent of blush satin ballet flats and gives a soft wash of ultra-pale pink as translucent as the silky fabrics that floated on the runway.

photo: Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina

Burnt Earth

One of the line’s limited edition shades, Terre Brle, is the brick red shade that embodies Chanel’s cosmetic signature. A pure classic.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Limited Edition Longwear Nail Polish in Terre Brle

New dawn

A hazy neutral, New Dawn, represents a new beginning. Winter wedding guests and members of the bridal party, take note.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in New Dawn

Rhythm

Rhythm’s deep navy hue is an ideal compromise between dark denim that goes with everything and gothic black. Try it on the nails as a riff on patent leather.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Rhythm

Mirage

A hint of mauve from Chanel’s tweed throws is a new neutral all year round. Not quite as bright as lilac, not quite as beige as nude, there is a freshness in tone that weaves its way through the house’s multi-ply fabrics.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Mirage

White white

A glossy cream-colored veil, Blanc White reads more like ivory on the nails. The difference is that it is significantly easier to apply at home, unlike a chalky, opaque pigment.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis long-lasting nail color in Blanc Blanc

Organdy

Organdis touches of nude flesh drapes like silk briefs for an almost naked nail. Against chunky knits and soft cashmere it is pulled back but polished.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis en Organdi long-lasting nail color

Latest

A lively matte finish rather than a high-shine shine, the Ultimes formula is like a red velvet ribbon to your fingertips. Just like the fine chromatic stripes collections, nothing more is needed to make an impression.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel velvet nail polish in Ultimate

Boater

A subdued gold, Canotier is the relaxed metallic of nail wardrobes. Use it with the spirit of the Viards, strategically placed embellishments on sparkling evening wear.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Canotier

Mighty Red

A classic cherry, Rouge Puissant is named after the inherent message of reds: Power. Use it as a personal hype tool on those days when you need a visual confidence boost.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis longwear nail color in Powerful Red

Turban

While colorful matching sets were seen from the runway to the public this fashion month, the Chanel suits are the OG inspiration. Why not go further?

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis en Turban long-lasting nail color

Anthurium

Inspired by the glossy leaves of its namesake plants, the luminous shade Anthurium offers a red that leans a little more towards the brilliant raspberry than towards the fireman. Ten painted fingertips have the power to quickly energize a soft, cool palette.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish in Anthurium

Vibration

Notes of Vibrations sangria are interwoven with prints from Chanel runways and hand-painted butterflies, from dungarees to shawls. Consider it for a holiday cocktail-themed dressing.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The nail polish long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Vibration

Dream

For an elevated version of pink, enter Daydream. On and off the runway, it adds sophistication to crisp winter whites and softens edges on days when black is head-to-toe.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Daydream

Cruise

Cruise proves that a citrus moment can live beyond summer. For those who are oddly magnetized to shade as fall rolls around, it reads a little more pumpkin once the leaves start to change.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The nail polish long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Cruise

Glow

One of the most recent shades in the Chanel beauty catalog is Glimmer. With the slightest shimmer of iridescence, it represents a brighter option for those looking for every perfect version of ballet pink.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The color of the nails long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Glimmer

Emblematic

Not as dark as Chanel’s infamous’ 90s Vamp shade, Emblmatic is an updated version of the moody berry nail. Her trail cameos often rubbed shoulders with periwinkle blue and sheer black, which serves as a guide for fall pairs.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com The nail polish long-lasting Chanel Le Vernis in Emblmatique

Natural

The more ethereal shade of Boy De Chanels matte finishing duo, Natural is designed to dry quickly to a wispy, matte alabaster finish. Apply only one coat at a time until the effect is to your liking.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Boy de Chanel nail polish in Natural

green

In English, Chanel’s shade of green translates to the future. Perhaps it will be the choice for the days spent reflecting on the big decisions of life.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com Chanel Le Vernis long-lasting nail color in gray

Bright orange

Arancio Vibrante, or vibrant orange, speaks instantly. Just ask many fashion insiders who have worn bright orange on the catwalks this month.