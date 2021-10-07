Boss Ladies of CLE: Emily Roggenburk and her fashion empire





SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio Cleveland pride is central to Emily Roggenburk’s success. The design company bearing his name began in 2016, in the back of a helicopter, on the day of the Cavs Championship Parade. “I really wanted to be a part of the parade itself. Um, and I just thought it would be a great vantage point to be able to get into a helicopter rather than being anywhere on the ground for photos,” explains Roggenburk, who obtained some of the most iconic photos from the parade that day. “I was trying to sort of start a small photography business. And again, I had no idea from then on what would be what it was.” These photos were seen all over town and sold like crazy. So quickly that she decided to quit her job at American Greetings, the one that brought the Indiana native to Cleveland. She went all out, using her degree in fashion merchandising and design. “It was kind of the natural next step for me,” Roggenburk said. “We started online, it was all on my website and we actually started in our apartment, which was very tight for a while.” Roggenburk then became a warehouse and then opened a storefront at Crocker Park in 2019. A second location at Van Aken in Shaker Heights opened this fall. She says her aesthetic is very Cleveland-centric. “I hope people see me as a brand that offers this wonderful piece of clothing that’s a little, you know, fancy, cool and trendy,” she said. “But it’s also a brand that really stands for something and unites others and cares about others and helps uplift and empower them.” Roggenburk’s influencer / social media style celebrates his girl gang and his fraternity designs and collaborations are signature pieces. The women in her life are her inspiration and she always absorbs new things. “I’ve always loved talking about fashion, the way my friends style their clothes, only the people around me and what they like to wear,” Roggenburk said. And she says the Browns game fashion is a particularly big draw. “It’s entertaining because I’m going to go to the game with my friends and they say ‘come on, Emily, let’s go’ and I’m just like, take it all and scan it and I’m like ‘what- what is this person wearing? ‘”said Roggenburk. Currently, she manages pandemic supply issues and tries to stay nimble as her business grows. Her mentors, employees and husband Kyle are essential parts of the team. “I always think it’s better to try to adapt when you’re faced with adversity, rather than putting your feet in the ground,” Roggenburk said. She tells young entrepreneurs, don’t wait. “You just have to go out there and even if you’re not ready, and I know it sounds scary and slightly irresponsible, but I really think there’s never going to be a perfect time to start something,” said Roggenburk. While one day she would like to see ER develop, CLE is at the heart of her Boss Lady story. “My whole business started because of an event that changed my life in Cleveland and has continued to grow because of the support the Cleveland community has for its creators and the love people have for the city here. “said Roggenburk. MORE BOSS LADIES OF CLE STORIES:

