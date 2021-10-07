Zendaya Takes Haute Couture to New Levels in WIF 2021 Honors Brass-Plated Metal Dress and Gold Pumps





Zendaya can’t miss when it comes to nailing red carpet looks. The actress made an appearance at the WIF Honors 2021 Wednesday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, wearing a dress straight off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week. For her ensemble, Zendaya could be seen in a Loewe Spring 22 look that featured distinctive brass plates on the top half of the dress while the rest was made from a gray knit-like material. To complete the outfit, she wore matching gold pumps. More New Shoes This sculptural piece and the rest of the Jonathan Andersons Loewe collection made waves last week during his show in Paris for his craftsmanship and psychedelic experimentation. (There was even designed shoes with cracked eggs in place of heels.) The look Zendaya wore on Wednesday, for example, was handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammering techniques. Loewe Spring 22 at Paris Fashion Week. – Credit: WWD WWD It wasn’t the first time Zendaya has worn an imaginative dress on the red carpet. Most recently, she attended the premiere of Dune at the 78th Venice Film Festival, wearing a made-to-measure Balmain piece that made the headlines. The bespoke leather dress was crafted from an exact model of the bust of the stars, which exuded a perfectly sculpted silhouette. Zendaya on the red carpet of the film Dune at the Venice Film Festival. – Credit: KILPIN / MEGA KILPIN / MEGA Tonight, Zendaya was in the spotlight alongside Marlee Matlin and Jean Smart at the Women in Film 2021 WIF Honors, which supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women across the industry. Other winners included writer Coda Sian Heder, Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder and producer Ashley Levinson. The story continues This year’s annual benefit was themed Pioneers of the New Normal to celebrate the women who are transforming the industry for the better. In addition, WIF Honors launched the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, which is named after its first recipient and in recognition of Fondas’ intrepidity in expressing himself and inspiring generations of activists. To see the evolution of the Zendayas red carpet style over the years, click on the gallery. Launch gallery: The evolution of Zendaya’s red carpet style Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/zendaya-takes-high-fashion-levels-030352434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos