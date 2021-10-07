Fashion
Expect clothing prices to rise this holiday season as cotton costs hit a decade high
You may get a little sticker shock on t-shirts and jeans when you start your holiday shopping this year. Cotton prices jumped to a 10-year high on Tuesday, CNN reported, climbing 4% to nearly $ 1.09, the highest level since September 2011. Cotton has risen 22% in the past two years. weeks.
In the 12 months that ended in August, clothing prices rose 4.2% according to a government inflation report, as noted by CNN. The largest price increases were recorded for men’s shirts and sweaters (4.4%), men’s pants and shorts (6.6%) and women’s dresses (11.9%).
The rise in cotton prices is blamed on the drought, which is impacting production in the United States. Generally, companies have been able to offset these costs; However, inflation has exploded in all areas.
Unfortunately, at present for consumers, retailers and manufacturers, this [rise in cotton prices] isn’t the only problem, Brian Yarbrough, senior equity research analyst for Edward Jones, told Fox Business.
He added that retailers are also facing increased shipping and labor costs, as well as delays at ports. I think all of these things are going to translate into higher prices for the consumer, he said. And we heard that in all of our retail businesses.
Retailers are also struggling to stock shelves, which means consumers won’t see too many discounted items, Yarbrough noted. Between that and the price hike, I think consumers will certainly feel the pinch of that when they do their holiday shopping and move on to the next year, he said.
