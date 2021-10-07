Dallas Socialites Showcase Fashion Art at Crystal Charity Event





This year’s Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed event did things a little differently. Instead of the traditional lunch and fashion show in honor of a particular designer, which normally takes place in downtown Neiman Marcus, the afternoon fundraiser celebrated his partnership with the department store Dallas classic at its NorthPark location. The event, rebranded as Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas and The Art of Fashion, culminated with a seated champagne tea that was originally planned for court but moved indoors due to the rain. But some things have remained the same, namely honoring some of the most philanthropic and stylish women in town. Fashion show chair Lisa cooley, Neiman Marcus President / Chief Client Officer David Goubert, and Neiman Marcus vice president / general manager of the market Mary mcgreevy greeted the immaculately dressed crowd with a bubbly reception (both wine and water) on the third floor, before ushering everyone into the fashion show. This year’s winners Marybeth conlon, Tiffany Divis, Jennifer ten, Cate Ford, Cara French, Libby hegi, Kim Hext, Karla McKinley, Amy Prestige, and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman took to the runway, along with a Hall of Fame member Marie Claire Finney taking the last step before a fall fashion show drew “oohs” and “ahhhs” from attendees. Supporters in the crowd includedSolomon shines, Kelly carter, Lindsay Ballotta,Lisa Troutt,Lynley McAnalley, Ciara Cooley,Brooke Davenport, Joan schnitzer Levvy,Bianca Elise, Michelle lobell,Kara axley, Ashley hunt, Bianca Allison,Kim mccue, Shannon kettle, Debbie brock,Kim miller, Lynn mcbee, and Pat Harloe. Generally considered to be the start of the fall company season in Dallas, Crystal Charity’s Ten Best Dressed was pushed back a bit later this year due to coronavirus (it didn’t happen in 2020). But the grand finale of the independent nonprofit, the Crystal Charity Ball, is still scheduled for December 4 at the Hilton Anatole. Chaired by Leslie Diers, the ball is both a chance for Dallas residents to dress up as new and a reason to celebrate the beneficiaries of the independent nonprofit. The 2021 recipients include: Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation ($ 936,831)

Momentum Café ($ 506,625)

Dallas HOUSE ($ 396,000)

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center ($ 1,000,000)

Dallas Symphony Association, Inc. ($ 750,000)

Community ministries network ($ 926,635)

Phoenix Texas House ($ 375,000)

Scottish Rite for Children ($ 500,000)

