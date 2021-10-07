League of Enchantment dresses to bring joy to sick children





LANSING, Michigan. A group of people here in Michigan combine their passion for cosplay with community service and brighten the days of people battling serious illnesses. This awesome group is the recipient of our October 3 Degree Guarantee. The League of Enchantment is an organization of men and women from across the state who dress up as superheroes and princesses with one goal: to make people smile. The more than 80 members of the League visit nine hospitals across the state and also work with organizations like the Make a Wish Foundation. Shamus Smith, president of League of Enchantment, says visits impact everyone, not just patients. I was stopped by one of the staff downstairs in the lobby delivering supplies to the rooms. He said when he goes to rooms to make deliveries he hears the kids and staff talking about it and that helps him. If the kids are positive, mom and dad are positive, the nurses are positive, it goes all over the place, ”he said. The League surprised Siren Price and his father, John. John Price said he appreciated the group’s work. I have two daughters with epilepsy and a son who suffers from ocular albanism. I really appreciate the fact that they are here to lift the spirits of the children, he said. When the pandemic hit, the group shipped patient care packages instead of visiting in person. They also dressed and stood outside so the kids could see their favorite characters outside the window. Since the restrictions have lifted a bit, they have returned to Sparow Hospital twice a month in hopes of returning to the other hospitals they work with in January. League member Ryan McConnell says spending a few minutes with the people they visit is very helpful. You know it’s those five minutes where they can smile and forget where they are for a minute and forget about their illness or condition, that’s what I do just so I can have that reaction, ”McConnell said. If you want to know more about the League of Enchantment and its work, click on here. Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website . Keep in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters sent by email to your inbox. Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Latest News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

