Inter Parfum tests Amazon-exclusive strategy for latest Guess men’s collection





Inter Parfum Inc., the owner of the fragrance license behind the Guess fashion line, is using the brand to test an Amazon-exclusive strategy. Inter Parfum also holds perfume licenses for Coach, Jimmy Choo and the new signed Salvatore Ferragamo, among others, but this is the first time that Inter Parfum has offered one of its brands exclusively for Amazon. Guess launched Guess Effects as their first collection for men on August 1 before joining Amazon on August 17. The line includes Boost Hair & Body Wash, Body Deodorant Spray, Rejuvenating Face Wash and Protect Face Moisturizer; prices range from $ 10 to $ 48. Inter Parfum has held the Guess perfume license since 2019 and has started to revitalize the brand through new launches. Sales for the brand increased by 58% between the first half of 2019 and the first half of 2021, said Jean Madar, CEO and co-founder of Inter Parfum. He added that Guess Effects is expected to earn $ 20 million in its first 12 months. The strategy behind the decision to sell only on Amazon comes from the fact that the men’s skincare category on Amazon is huge, he said. Men tend to do their research on grooming products and rituals online. Since the Covid-19 [began] men have shown more willingness to try new diets and grooming products. According to Glossy’s exclusive data with Similarweb, since the start of 2021, fragrances have become the fastest growing beauty subcategory on Amazon, with revenue increasing 70% between January 2021 and July 2021 to reach 319 millions of dollars. Sales growth for men’s fragrances significantly exceeded that of women – between the same six-month period, sales grew 49% and 36% year-on-year, respectively. About 70% of searches on Amazon are generic, which means they search for a face lotion but not necessarily a specific brand. What this really tells me is that Amazon is a huge platform for brand discovery, said Lauren Meyer, founder and CEO of Amazon Envision Horizons. The reason Inter Parfums made Guess Effects an Amazon exclusive, as opposed to omnichannel sales with Amazon, is customer data collection, which is done in-house, Madar said. Inter Parfum tries to determine the preferred brands of customers, where they buy products and understand their lifestyle for a feedback loop to help any future Amazon and e-commerce sales plan. Prior to launch, the collection was tested in 49 Guess US stores to see who purchased the products. The company discovered that fashion-conscious young men and Hispanic men were its primary customers. This is not the first time that Inter Parfum has used a brand to focus on e-commerce; he previously partnered with model Lily Aldridge to sell his perfume brand only through DTC e-commerce in September 2019. Guess Effects was designed to appeal to athletic male consumers with a masculine red and black color scheme that evokes ideas of racing and competition, Madar said. The products are also designed to be suitable for travel to the gym. A coincidence video and a static advertising campaign on Amazon and TikTok features former road and track cyclist Ignazio Moser and his wife Cecilia Rodriguez. Madar said Inter Parfum is open to launching other Amazon-exclusive brands and products, but it will be on a case-by-case basis. Guess Effects will expand to 5,000 outlets from spring 2022, he said.

