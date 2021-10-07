Black Fashion Fairs interactive shopping community also gives back

For those unfamiliar with it, Black Fashion Fair is an online fashion destination that has turned its own shopping experience into one that feels like a master class on designers to know. Founded by Antoine Gregory, the site is carefully organized with collections of black rising stars, as well as a detailed history of each brand. The 2021 promotion, which was recently announced on the heels of Black Fashion Fairs’ one-year anniversary, includes emerging brands that are already starting to sell. Stock up on college-inspired outerwear and sweatshirts from brands like John Dean IIIs Renown, boost your denim collection with the Donte Livingstons Luxe Livingston pleated jackets or complete your outfit with a Nicole Zzi handbag Studio.

Not only does Black Fashion Fair provide a platform for emerging designers to shine and tell their stories, but the website is also home to coveted exclusive launches from buzz-worthy labels. Items from Theophilio, who recently made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week, and Sheila Rashid, whose growing fan list includes Lena Waithe and Bella Hadid, are now available.

In addition to offering an educational way to shop, Black Fashion Fair also builds a community that honors the past, celebrates the bright talents of today, and uplifts the future of fashion. On the website, you can browse a comprehensive directory filled with black designers or delve into the editorial stories of the Black Fashion Fairs. Each beautifully documents the designer collections (the latest is dedicated to iconic Spring / Summer 2020 pieces by Pyer Moss with photographs by AB + DM). If you’re a student, stay tuned for the Black Fashion Fairs scholarship initiative or hone your sewing skills, thanks to a partnership with the Brooklyn Sewing Academy.

What better way to spend the week than doing a little shopping for some highly coveted items that give back too. Coming up, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items up for grabs on BlackFashionFair.org. So read on for the historical designs.