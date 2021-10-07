Cross Country, Water Sports, Men’s Tennis & Men’s Golf Weekend Recap | Sports

Men’s tennis

The Nebraskas men’s tennis team traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend for the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All American Singles Tournament, an event that ran from October 2-5.

The Husker players competing included seniors Dario Huber, Brandon Perez, William Gleason, Patrick Cacciatore, junior Shunya Maruyama and sophomore Rudra Dixit.

After a disappointing start on day one for the Huskers, day two was a turnaround. Of the five Huskers who lost in the first round of the tournament, four won their consolation matches.

A notable player was Murayama. Day one of the tournament featured the first two rounds of the pre-qualifying main draw, pitting Maruyama against University of Texas sophomore San-Antonio Svyatoslav Gulin. Maryuama came out strong, sweeping Gulin 6-0.

In the second set, the momentum changed, as Gulin won 6-2, setting up a decisive third set. Maruyama followed Gulin, but that was not enough to win as he lost 11-9.

Maruyama wasn’t the only Husker in the first round to face a UTSA player, as Gleason faced off against Roadrunner senior Javier Gonzalez. The opening set was competitive as Gleason fought a 7-5 round-trip battle. The second set was less competitive, with Gonzalez winning 6-2.

The final score would tell the story, 20-18 with Gleason advancing after a fierce battle.

Later that night, Gleason will perform again, but this time against Oral Roberts’ sophomore Volodymyr Zakharov. The biggest factor would be Zakharov’s exemption in the first round, while Gleason just finished with an intense three-set game earlier today. Gleason failed to overcome the bump against Zakharov, falling in straight sets.

Matchday two included consolation matches, which gave Maruyama, Perez, Dixit, Huber and Cacciatore another chance to secure a victory.

Maruyama in particular won their consolation match impressively. UT Arlington sophomore Nick Beamish fell in straight sets to Maruyama, losing both sets 6-1, 6-0. Cacciatore won even more impressively, sweeping aside University of Nevada, Las Vegas sophomore Jack Hambrook 6-0, 6-0.

Next, the Huskers will play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals in Lincoln, Nebraska, October 21-25.

Cross country

The Nebraska cross country team traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to participate in the Chili Pepper Festival on October 1.

The women’s team finished fourth out of 37 teams and the men’s team finished ninth out of 36 teams.

The women started in the late afternoon in the 5 km race. In the lead for the Huskers, senior Erika Freyhof, who finished third with a new personal best of 16: 52.1. This new time smashed his previous record of almost 10 seconds and also marked his first 5 km under 17 minutes in competition.

After Freyhof was senior Grace Pagon with 14th place and a time of 17: 21.0, who broke her previous best time of 17: 29.5 which she set half a month ago. Rookie Hannah Godwin finished 31st with a time of 17: 37.2, also surpassing her previous record of 17: 42.8 set two weeks earlier.

Sophomore Brynna McQuillen was 62nd for Nebraska with a time of 18: 04.1, surpassing her personal best of 18: 18.27, which she set in high school. Rookie Jacquelyn Abanses rounded out the Nebraska top five with a 77th place in 18: 18.3.

Another notable race for the women’s team was that of sophomore Lindsey Blehm, who finished 90th with a new personal best of 18: 30.6.

On the men’s side, senior Ryan Martins led the way for the Huskers, finishing ninth in the 8km with a time of 24: 10.1, surpassing his previous record of 24: 25.4. Senior Mark Freyhof followed Martins with a 54th place and a time of 25: 22.8. Sophomore Jack Ehlert was 88th with a time of 25: 51.8 and senior Bailey Timmons was 94th with a time of 25: 57.5. Junior Jerry Jorgenson finished 101st with a time of 26: 02.3 to complete the top five.

Another notable runner in the men was second student Zach Van Brocklin. Van Brocklin finished 105th with a time of 26: 05.7, breaking his previous record of 26: 09.3.

The team has one final regular season competition, the Bradley Pink Classic, to be held in Peoria, Illinois on Friday, October 15. The women’s race will start at 3 p.m. and the men’s race will start at 3:45 p.m.

Swim and dive

The Nebraska swim and dive team dominated South Dakota state in the first tag team meeting of the season, winning 189-54 on Saturday at the Devaney Natatorium.

The Huskers won 12 of 13 events and swept the top three places in eight of 13 events. South Dakota State junior Elizabeth Timmer was the only Jackrabbit to win an event, winning the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.93.

The Huskers started their impressive performance with the 200-yard QN relay as the Nebraskas B, C and A relays swept through the top three spots, respectively. Relay B won the event with a time of 1: 44.66, a team made up of senior Madesyn Ronquillio, second year Ella Stein, first year Milica Opacic and second year Gabby Donahue.

Opacic, sophomore Alexa Kucera and rookie Ilaria Murzilli maintained the win in the 200-yard freestyle, sweeping from first to third in respective order. Opacic finished in 1: 51.72 and was followed by Kucera with a time of 1: 53.40.

South Dakota State put a slight break in the Huskers’ sweeping streak with a second place finish in the 100-meter freestyle, a Timmer swim in 52.24. Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig finished first for the Huskers in that event, clocking 51.47.

The Huskers ended an already impressive game with a victory in the last event of the day, the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kucera, Donahue, Ronquillio and Murzilli led the way for the Huskers in 1: 36.66.

Nebraska divers, seniors Sara Troyer and Hallie Roman and sophomore Reagan Hinze were also impressive, sweeping the one-meter dive. Troyer took first place in the diving with a total of 294.38, almost 40 points ahead of Roman, second at 256.88.

The divers continued their dominance as Troyer, Roman and Hinze finished in the same order in the three-meter dive. Troyer took first place again with a score of 345.68, which is miles ahead of the field.

Nebraska will face Iowa in a double meet on Saturday, October 23 at the Devaney Center Natatorium.

Men’s golf

The Nebraska men’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Rich Harvest Farm Invitational in Sugar Grove, Illinois, an event that wrapped up on Monday, October 4.

In the nine-team event, the Huskers clocked a three-round total of 858 (-6), their best score in three rounds since 2017, with divisions of 287, 285 and 286, respectively.

Purdue finished first with a score of 843; 21 below par for the course. Purdue was not only the team’s first overall, but sophomore Herman Wibe Sekne won the event individually with a score of 205. Sekne had a three-round split of 69, 70 and 66, a rating who was tied for the fastest lap of one event.

Senior Tom Westenberger led the Huskers individually, finishing tied for tenth with a three-round split of 71, 70 and 71 for a total of 212. Westenberger has shown he can play consistently after recording the round. the team’s lowest at William Tucker Intercollegiate last weekend.

The Huskers have finished in the top 20 twice, with senior Branden Meyer and sophomore Jeremy Sisson tied for 14th and 18th, respectively. Meyer had three rounds of shooting on a 71 for a total of 213, good for three under par. Sisson finished with 214, two under par, with a three-round split of 72, 74 and 68.

Nebraska junior Will Marshall tied for 26th place. Marshall even shot par on the invite with a final score of 216.

Senior Tristin Nelko and sophomore Reed Malleck round out the Huskers’ standings. Nelko finished tied for 49th with an aggregate score of 220, four over par, and his best round of the weekend was a 71. Malleck tied for 63rd with an aggregate score of 224, eight over of the by.

The Huskers then have a week off before returning to action Oct. 16-18 at the Quail Valley Invitational in Vero Beach, Fla.

