Groundbreaking: Next-Generation Creators Find Other Ways To Work During The Pandemic
On Wednesday, the two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the second “phygital” edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week – a mix of physical and digital elements.
The fashion gala, which opened on Tuesday, is jointly organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).
Chugh, from Ahmedabad, said his Line Outline label was a ‘locked baby’ which he launched in October 2020.
During the first lockdown, the designer said he realized that a number of local tailors and artisans, who run their own small businesses, were completely out of work.
“This prompted my concept to work with these local tailors to maintain a good number of orders, while teaching them a better finish.
“The pandemic has, at the very least, prompted us to find other ways of working. The digital design of the entire collection before entering the sampling phase has helped reduce waste,” he said. Chugh told PTI.
At the fashion gala, the designer presented his “IDYLL” collection, a men’s ready-to-wear line that is visually inspired by colorful brutalist architecture.
“‘IDYLL’ is the story of a utopian life – full of hope and energy. A break from the crisis we face, in a world of freedom and expression. The collection is inspired by ‘colorful brutalist architecture, straight lines, clean, minimalist cuts, “he added.
Previously, Chugh had several successful stints with Pantaloons and PARX at Raymond after graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi.
The 32-year-old designer said he incorporated soft cottons, cotton blends, Bemberg silks and twill fabrics for the collection.
“It has minimalist hand embroidery like cordage, pitta work and zardosi that help elevate the products while emphasizing the color blocks and pattern play. The collection is ready to wear, with easy silhouettes, ”Chugh said.
The philosophy of his brand is to design clothes for people who like to “make their own way and follow their own lines,” he added.
“Line Outline is a line of ready-to-wear clothing with a fluid narrative. Mixing sleek looks and sporty minimalism. The brand pushes semantic dialogue within the creative industry by exploring the boundaries between form and function through an approach that is both and portable. ”
Although Chugh said he failed to show his creativity in front of a live audience, the designer insisted that there were many bright spots in a digital show.
“I think every designer has dreamed of having a real runway show. The thrill and excitement is a different game. Nonetheless, this digital platform has the potential to reach a wider audience, which gives more visibility to a new brand like ours, “he said.
Hanspal, also a NIFT graduate, honed her creative skills with famous designers like Ritu Kumar, Anamika Khanna and Ridhi Mehra before launching her eponymous brand.
She said the pandemic has been tough on the fashion community as a whole.
“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it was only because of this that we realized and made conscious and careful choices. It made us rethink our approach to fashion,” Hanspal told PTI.
The 28-year-old designer presented a collection of women’s clothing emphasizing the message of inclusion.
The clothing line is a celebration of classic Indian silhouettes like dhoti curtains, kurtas and sari with an emphasis on fabric cords, line stitch and dabka embroidery.
“The roots of this collection lie in the celebration of classic Indian silhouettes with a contemporary twist. It is a vibrant range of color blocks and plains seamlessly assembled. Luxurious silks and breathable cottons weave a timeless story.” , she said.
Fashion is for everyone because it is mindful, wearable, inclusive and diverse, Hanspal added.
“The entirety of inclusiveness has influenced my aesthetic direction for this collection. True design for real bodies, without compromising our design language.”
For the designer, putting on a digital show was both exciting and scary.
“It was a dream to present at a fashion week from the start, but the current script had different plans for me.
“Making a fashion film is probably more hectic when you look at the conceptual details, execution and production involved. It was exciting but nerve-racking but the journey itself was very rewarding,” said Hanspal.
Going forward, the designer said she will always focus on “portability and versatility.”
“Portability and versatility are the main pillars of our brand’s aesthetic which we aim to translate into our clothing. The future of fashion must revolve around practicality and awareness,” said Hanspal.
The fashion gala will run until Sunday.
