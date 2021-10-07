Dolce and Gabbanas luxury fashion NFT collection sets record and auction for over $ 6 million





Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) set a new record by selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs), worth around $ 6 million (around Rs. 44.8 crore). The famous fashion label recently announced that it has auctioned off a collection of nine fashion-related NFT pieces, as well as real couture for 1,885.719 Ether, which works out to $ 6.6 million (around Rs . 50 crores). The high-end D&G pieces in this Collezione Genesi collection have been recreated as an NFT in the virtual world by UNXD, a curated marketplace for digital luxury and culture. According to a report by the NYT, the Collezione Genesi collection is called the most complex fashion NFT ever created and offered in the metaverse. Of the nine D&G couture pieces, five were auctioned in their physical form as well as as digital NFTs. These included gold and silver versions of The Dress from a Dream, as well as an embellished emerald green colored men’s suit called The Glass Suit and two gold-plated silver crowns set with gemstones, the lion crown and the crown of the doge. These are named after places in Venice, and have nothing to do with Dogecoin, until you ask. The remaining four pieces in the collection were digital NFTs only, which included three intricately embroidered men’s jackets and The Impossible Tiara. The UNXD created these NFTs using the Polygon blockchain, replicating sketches by D&G designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. D&G’s official page has teased millions of its followers with glimpses of these weird elements on Twitter. Calling this auction the most successful digital fashion drop of all time, the fashion brand promised that more such NFT collections would be released in the future as well. 1 /

We are further amplified by the history of last week @UNXD_NFT x Dolce & Gabbana debuts in NFT, which sold for 1,885.719 ETH, making it the most successful digital fashion drop of all time. There is much, much more to come. Here we recap the special collectors who are now joining the #DGFamily. pic.twitter.com/U9Z4lqgXDs Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) October 4, 2021 The Doge’s Crown emerged as the highest bidder. The opulent NFT headdress with seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds was purchased by Red DAO for 423.50 Ether, or $ 1.25 million (approximately Rs. Nine crore) at the time of the auction. However, after a significant increase in the value of Ether in recent days, 423.50 Ether on Thursday, September 7 is equivalent to $ 1.52 million (approximately Rs. 11 crore). 11 /

The Crown of the Doges. Inspired by the Doge’s Palace in Venice, this incredible piece took hundreds of hours to create by hand and features 7 blue sapphires (over 177 carats in total) and 142 diamonds (6.28 carats in total). Acquired by @RED___DAO for 423.50 ETH.https://t.co/u4pibZSugY pic.twitter.com/LfZeCpAj81 Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) October 4, 2021 Google Podcasts, Spotify,

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting Founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/cryptocurrency/news/nft-dolce-gabbana-6-million-2566975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos