The North Face launches Care collection for outdoor products





The American outdoor brand The North Face launched its first Care collection with the support of the Dutch brand DFNS. It consists of six different products for the care of outdoor clothing and footwear and aims to extend the life of the products while reducing their ecological footprint. The Footwear Protector, Footwear Refresher, Apparel Launder and Apparel Protector have been designed to make the otherwise environmentally harmful washing and drying process more efficient, gentler and also more durable in the long run, while the Tech & Down Wash and Water & Stain Repellent gently clean, protect and waterproof sensitive technical materials without altering the breathability or insulation of outdoor products. Solutions concentrated in recycled PET bottles The products in the Care collection are packed with innovative and eco-friendly solutions that allow adventurers to take care of their equipment in a sustainable way and extend the life of the product while protecting the world around us, said The North Face in a press release. All Care products are packaged in DFNS Airopacks, the world’s first compressed air plastic bottles made from recycled PET, or Airopack bottles, which save 50.3% in carbon emissions compared to conventional aerosols, and are certified with the Global GreenTag. Concentrated solutions are more environmentally friendly than traditional products, while integrated innovative dosing systems reduce waste and ensure reliable washing every time, added The North Face. The North Face Care collection supported by DFNS will be available in the outdoor brand’s stores in Europe and North America from fall / winter 2021. No pricing details have yet been released.

