Vaani Kapoor in a black midi dress gives us the most compelling reason to add one to our wardrobe





Vaani Kapoor has every reason to kill the day in a black shade. Never has a black bodycon dress looked so lovely as on Vaani. The actress took fall fashion to the next level in her latest photoshoot. In the photo she shared on Instagram, Vaani was wearing a black one-shoulder dress from clothing brand Mango. The bodycon midi dress made her look classy as she stood with her braids cascading over her shoulder. Vaani chose a pair of black strappy high heels to go with the outfit. When it comes to jewelry, Vaani kept it simple with a silver bracelet. She completed the look with kohl rimmed eyes and a nude matte lipstick. His caption read: "Reasons not to wear black … None." Vaani Kapoor presented a cool fall fashion from the Mango collection. In a post, she was seen posing in a beautiful white and red dress with micro floral prints. In the next slide, Vaani was shining brightly in an off-the-shoulder yellow dress. Looked. (Also Read: There Is No Chic Outfit, Vaani Kapoor Can't Add Her Colorful Turn Too) Vaani Kapoor knows how to go green in her clothing choices. Look at her in a leaf print dress. We love the way Vaani paired it with simple white sandals. Vaani Kappor can go from breezy to super cool in the blink of an eye. She looked like the coolest diva in the world when she wore a white one-shoulder top with her blue jeans. What got us raving about this look were Vaani's sparkly boots. Vaani's hair flip took the game a step further. Vaani Kapoor is never afraid of sequins and shine in her wardrobe collection. She shone like a diamond in a silver sequin mini dress. The plunging neckline and shimmering sheen of the dress was a look to steal. Vaani kept her hair back and puts on some gray eyeshadow. Just perfect. What do you think? We can't wait to steal more inspiration from Vaani Kapoor's fashion journals. (Also Read: From Vaani Kapoor To Zendaya These Stylish Celebrities Floss Like Never Before)

