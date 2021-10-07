Zendaya wears bib dress at Women in Film Awards





Zendaya pushed the boundaries of fashion by attending the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) last night (Getty Images) Zendaya isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement on the red carpet. Of plum color crop top set by Maison Alaa that she wore Dune premiere in Paris, at Balmain wet-look leather evening dress she donned at the Venice Film Festival, the 25-year-old actor is comfortable pushing the boundaries of style. And her latest look is no different. Out at the Women In Film Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night on The greatest showman the star wore a straight off the podium Loewe spring / summer 2022 set, which featured a distinctive brass breastplate. While the rest of the gray maxi dress offered a simple silhouette, the glittering gold plate was the standout detail of the stunning look. Read more: Received lots of compliments: check out the dress for the under 50 season The star wore a Loewe spring / summer 2022 runway dress, which featured distinctive brass breastplates. (Getty Images) She paired the outfit with dangling gold earrings and metallic point-toe heels from Christian Louboutin. According to Vogue, her stylist and longtime collaborator Law Roach chose the look of Jonathan Anderson’s latest groundbreaking collection for the Spanish fashion house. Read more: Kristen Stewart’s fashion tops Zendaya made the fashion headlines last night. (Getty Images) The gold breastplate detail on the dress echoed one of the Euphoria star’s most talked-about looks: the fuchsia Tom Ford bralette she wore to the Critics Choice Awards in 2020. Roach, called Zendaya a “queen” as he shared a video of the outfit on Instagram. The gold breastplate detail on the dress echoed one of the Euphoria star’s most talked-about looks: the fuchsia Tom Ford bralette she wore to the Critics Choice Awards in 2020. The structured asymmetric top featured a metallic sheen and hot pink straps along the back that added to the futuristic style. Watch: Zendaya talks about dancing, therapy, and financial stress. Zendaya paired this standout piece with a matching maxi skirt, hot pink Christian Louboutin heels, and pink eyeshadow. The story continues The look caused a stir on social media and among her fans – the “Z-swaggers”, as she confessed to affectionately tagging them. Read more: The Duchess of Cambridge’s Bond girl dress is on sale The actor had a fashion moment in a hot pink bib at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020 (Getty Images) This particular styling moment, as with all of Zendaya’s boundary-pushing looks, was created with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, who she’s worked with since she was 15. The star often gives thanks to the stylist for encouraging her to make increasingly courageous style choices, including the incredible see-through corset she wore to the Emmys in 2019. With her usual red carpet swagger, the actress donned a green Vera Wang sheer corset dress with a daring hip-high slit in one of her most daring looks to date. Speaking of their decade-long style collaboration Roach told WWD: “When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to know each other. And I think I had a little more to say about the look. But now she’s a grown woman. I think she grew, not only in the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now. And while Roach initially encouraged Zendaya to step outside of her fashion comfort zone, she’s just as likely to spark sartorial talking points now. “We always choose the things that give us goosebumps,” he continues. But she’s a little more determined to get what she wants. Watch: Zendaya reveals what you need to do to date her.

