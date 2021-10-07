12 fall fashion finds from the Tanesha Awasthis collection with QVC

We all know fall is the most exciting time of year to dress up. That’s when we start to review our closets and hit ‘add to cart’ on the new knits, updated denim, and plenty of layering options.

It’s hard to know where to start, which is why we were so excited to present Girls With Curves’ latest collection, Tanesha Awas, this fashion line meets classic. No one understands the power of a good transitional wardrobe like Awasthi, which consistently comes up with high staple pieces that are remarkably simple to dress up or dress up. We haven’t even told you the best part yet. Everything in the collection runs in sizes 00-36.

Below, we’ve rounded up our 12 favorite last drop items on QVC that are sure to be worn time and time again.

Take a walk on the wild side! This leopard print midi dress isn’t just flattering on the figure, it’s actually pretty universal. Pair it with knee-length leather boots for the work day and bring it to the evening by swapping for a strappy evening shoe. Rest assured, all the rumors you’ve heard are true – the leopard is a new neutral.

A cozy sweater goes with a fall outfit, and this wrap style is the update we all need in our knit collections. A rich wine color like this is the perfect fall hue to take you from transition time straight into the holiday season. Just be prepared for everyone to ask where you bought your sweater.

Are you looking for an effortless ambiance? We’ve found the ultimate distressed jeans for you. The high waist and fitted shape are the key elements here that complement all body types. We suggest you wear them with a structured blazer and a classic heel, the quintessential French girl uniform.

Say hello to the unique dressing; this is the coin that you will reach throughout the season. Metallic details take this moody print to another level. When it comes to dressing to party this holiday season, you won’t need to spend hours deciding what to wear.

Cardigans have enjoyed a cool-girl renaissance in recent years, and this vintage-inspired option is no exception. The gold buttons give it an incredibly luxurious vibe, which works best when worn open, and paired with jeans to keep everything balanced. When you want to get dressed, a pair of heels and slim black pants make a look that never goes out of style.

Speaking of unexpected trends, another key element we’ve seen emerge is the everyday leggings. That’s right, even the most stylish women you know have made loungewear staple a fashion staple. The influencer set pairs leggings with everything from tailored coats and maxi shirt dresses, to relaxed knits and sleek heels. Now that’s a comfortable trend that we can follow.

Since this article is about wardrobe basics, we certainly can’t leave out the mock neck top. If you like the simplicity of wearing a white t-shirt with almost everything then this is the fall alternative for you. There is literally nothing that doesn’t work with leather pants, a pleated skirt, straight leg jeans, the list is endless.

Tired of wearing the same sweater and jeans every day? U.S. too. Step into this beautiful pleated skirt cut from the most delicious faux leather. The trapezoidal shape is suitable for all body types and is also very easy to style. Pair it with a graphic tee, stylish boot and gold chain for an edgy look.

Romantic blouses are a great alternative when you want the femininity of a dress, but the comfort of wearing jeans or pants. The square neckline is an essential detail of this top, as it frames the face and leaves a base for your favorite layered jewelry.

Yes, you can wear white after Labor Day. Specifically, you should be wearing ivory. These wide-leg pants are a favorite of minimalists and maximalists alike, as they go just as well with neutrals as they do with saturated colors. Plus, who doesn’t want longer legs? Believe us when we say these pants will give them to you.

The cape is a classic fall shape that never seems to go out of style, and this knit version would be another welcome addition to any knit wardrobe. It’s a good alternative when a leather jacket or woolen blazer starts to feel overdue in mid-season. And if you have any sleeve details to show, this outerwear will show them off.

We can’t get enough of the fancy sweatshirts in our closets, and this one is perfect for fall or any season. Try a sportier look by draping it around your shoulders, or just put it on normally when the temperature starts to drop throughout the day.

For more stories like this, check out:

