Sweatpants or dress pants? How to determine when a meeting should take place virtually or in person

Vice-president and general manager, Ignite: Intel for startups. Former CEO of Microsoft for Startups (110 countries), serial entrepreneur and investor.

For some people, the word tech evokes something impersonal, a relationship between men and machines. But the tech industry is different, it’s really a person-to-person relationship. Meetings with clients and investors, attending trade shows, meeting in cafes, elevator presentations and mentoring sessions – all of these are usually done in person, with founders and leaders of startups. and big companies coming together with others, whether it’s down the block or Across the World.

This is how it was usually done until March 2020, when Covid-19 raised its ugly head. What we didn’t realize at the time was how different the world would be a few months later: locked down, with trips to the grocery store and even less to the airport, either very limited or downright banned. . Meetings went virtual, presentations were delivered through messaging apps, and team chats turned into Slack business. Face-to-face events were rare, and when they were with investors and clients across the country or the world, they became impossible.

As with so many things in life, the experiences of the pandemic for both companies and their workers have varied. Some have prosperous and some fretted, and for many, their resilience has been tested like never before. And experts believe that the way we work has probably changed for at least the last foreseeable future.

This mixed experience has also been true for startups. As the director of a global program of excellence for startups before and during the pandemic, I saw the impact of Covid-19 and the new challenges it posed to startups, especially if it still needed meet in person or virtually. Here are some of my observations on when I found it best to hold an in-person meeting (taking the necessary precautions, of course, such as social distancing and masks) and when I found it best. a more efficient virtual meeting.

In-depth product and innovation sessions should be held in person. I have found it to be more effective for senior managers to exchange ideas on how to improve their products and services when meeting in person, especially during whiteboard sessions with the drivers of the company. business in the room exchanging ideas about each other. It is more difficult for people to come up with creative solutions to problems when they are waiting their turn to speak on a Brady Bunch-style screen than when they are able to have a smooth, spontaneous conversation. It’s also easier for the speaker to keep everyone’s attention with things like eye contact, gestures, and movement, which you don’t have when meetings are going on virtually.

Virtual works best for quick, focused discussions. Zoom has helped make many stakeholders, including those in our own program, more effective. Speakers need to get straight to the point faster in online sessions, as getting and maintaining listeners’ attention is more of a challenge. They can’t afford to go off on a tangent and need to be as effective as possible with their words. This results in clearer and more focused presentations.

Interpersonal issues should be resolved in person. Startups are like weddings, you have to go through a period of emotional adjustment to become a united team with common goals. Founders can have strong ideas about a business’s direction, values, management style and more, and when these ideas collide, often high-volume direct discussions are required. It’s hard to get that kind of energy and solve these problems virtually, and companies that don’t go through this phase are missing out on a crucial element necessary for their future success.

Virtual is sometimes good for investor and client meetings but as the relationship progresses you need to start meeting in person. Sitting down with the VC writing you a check for $ 50 million or a client whose order will advance your IPO timeline has to be done in person. But the new Covid-19 (and now post-Covid-19) online meetings regime allows you to reach this late stage more effectively. It’s easier to get 15 minutes of investor time online than it is to get 15 minutes of in-person time; you don’t have to travel thousands of miles to meet your investor, and since they don’t travel either, they have more flexibility to schedule an online session with you. Plus, the ability to record a virtual meeting with an investor or potential client allows startup founders to go back and really listen to what was said and pick up any little clues that may have been missed in the middle. the nervousness of this first pitch meeting. This allows founders to refine their arguments and really understand what an investor or potential client is looking for.

Many in the tech world want things to go back to how they were before, but it seems impossible. Normal post-Covid-19 is not what was normal 18 months ago, and while it may not be the ideal situation, the current reality offers a number of opportunities to do things better, smarter and more efficiently. It’s up to us to recognize these opportunities and make the most of them when they arise.

