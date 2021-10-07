10 trendy must-have jackets for men this fall





Now that fall has started to set inand others return to work, shopping is like a lost art for some who have not been out of their homes for over a year. And sadly, it can be even more intimidating to change your style as a guy in the market, whether it’s suits or sweatshirts and almost nothing in between. However, simple purchases like a trendy jacket or textured pants are bound to add a familiar, yet fresh, touch to any. outfit. With trench coats, collared sweaters and oversized styles dominating the fall season, now is the time to push your fashion limits. Register now Cos Comfortably chic tailored wool coat or Drakes Tasteful green waxed cotton jumpsuit jacket to start your outerwear hunt. The seasons change, and so does your wardrobe. Fortunately, we can do the heavy lifting and help you through the process. Scroll below to sort the 10fall jackets for men. $ 2,995 Luxury streetwear label Fear of God has the perfect jacket for your daring fall wardrobe. Sitting perfectly in the lines of the trucker and oversized styles, the suede leather jacket dips into the flexibility factor, which is sure to be a real eye-catcher on your runs around town. Buy now $ 925 Baseball caps, crewnecks and Dr Martens were made for fans of this jumpsuit jacket. Fans of the remarkable Eisenhower Cup will flock to this alternative. Features include a contrasting corduroy collar, ample use of cotton with an intentional patina, great utility for pocket fanatics, and a timeless look that adapts to casual, outdoor or professional environments. Buy now $ 895 The bespoke trench coat from local men’s clothing store Sid Mashburns is a neutral navy blue wool and cashmere from Italy that is sure to spruce up your fall wardrobe. If you prefer dress pants and sports coats, this jacket is for you. Buy now $ 545 For the eccentric, the and the minimalist, Acne Studios Tech Jacket breaks the codes with its unique color palette and asymmetric zip fastening. Its high collar and elastic trims offer all the common construction sports jackets, however, you won’t see many like this on your day. Buy now $ 500 Need to get ready for the annual Thanksgiving BBQ? Or maybe you need a reliable jacket to stay warm outside. Houstons Manready Mercantile sells an Indigofera Fargo Rider Jacket that nails southern charm with two-tone denim, brass snaps and attractive material inside. Buy now $ 298 For a relaxed profile, head to Uptown Park to grab this stylish jacket from Peter Miller. With its water and wind resistant properties and its versatile pairing, you can pair the Stealth Light Insulated Jacket with a collared shirt, khaki or jeans. Buy now $ 290 Trench coats have held their place in outerwear fashion for years, but they’ve recently moved from business fashion to a streetwear staple and minimalist aesthetic. Locally trained in sustainability, Cos showcased her wool trench coat in her Fall / Winter 2021 runway. Buy now $ 199 Not quite the multi-layered guy? Or maybe you prefer functionality over style. Why not have both? Puffy jackets are all the rage, and the Patagonias Nano Puff Jacket may be all you need. Available in 12 shades, this item is waterproof, windproof, incredibly light and easy to carry. Buy now $ 80 A waterproof jacket is a must-have this season. However, you might want to avoid flashy, oversized styles that cover your body. Instead, choose a jacket that doubles as a casual but embellished item that you can comfortably wear outside. The Carhartts Insulated Jacket provides warmth at lower temperatures and its dual abrasion resistant technology keeps every drop of water flowing. Buy now $ 70 Seasonal changes in Houston can be unpredictable, so if the weather isn’t as cold as you might expect, the Olives Ivory Combi Jacket is your benchmark for lightweight. Its solid color palette, elastic cuffs and looser fit allow for a wider style set. It’s easy to put on on a windy day and provides extra comfort for an intense run. Buy now

